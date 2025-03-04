Datonics Becomes the First Audience Data Company to be Certified as a CarbonNeutral® Enterprise, Setting a Precedent for the Advertising Industry

"Datonics is proud to be among a small group of companies and the first audience data provider to achieve an official certification for carbon neutrality. We are committed to sustainability for the betterment of our global climate," said Datonics CEO Michael Benedek. Post this

To achieve the certification, Datonics followed the CarbonNeutral ® Protocol, part of which requires the company to invest in verified carbon removal, avoidance and reduction projects.

Datonics invested in projects with Climate Impact Partners that include:

Kulera REDD +Forest Conversation project in Malawi (Project ID VCS1168)

(Project ID VCS1168) Five States Solar Power Project in India (Project ID VCS1851)

(Project ID VCS1851) Ecofiltro Clean Water & Cooking project in Guatemala (Project ID GS1321)

(Project ID GS1321) Mississippi Valley Reforestation in the United States (Project ID ACR114)

To further its commitment to sustainability, Datonics has also joined The Climate Registry, a global non-profit organization that provides public and private companies with a publicly accessible registry of GHG data. Datonics is also a supporter of the US chapter of Ad Net Zero, an organization devoted to helping companies reduce the carbon emissions from advertising operations.

"Datonics is setting a great example of sustainability leadership with its certification and making significant contributions to our broader efforts to decarbonize the advertising, media and data ecosystem," said John Osborn, Director, Ad Net Zero.

"We're proud to be among a small group of companies and the first audience data provider to achieve an official certification for carbon neutrality," said Michael Benedek, CEO, Datonics. "We are committed to sustainability for the betterment of our global climate and in the spirit of giving back, which is a key core value of our company. We look forward to continuing our efforts by maintaining our carbon neutral status and focusing on sustainability efforts in our industry and beyond."

About Datonics:

Datonics is an Audience Data company that has aggregated and curated the most accurate, robust and comprehensive data set comprising online, offline, and mobile activity. Agencies and their client brands use the Datonics Audience Targeting Segments & Audience Insights ™ / CRM Enrichment suite to understand, engage with, acquire and retain their target customers - planning, activating, and targeting media campaigns across programmatic display, mobile, streaming audio, CTV and DOOH. Datonics is a member and former board member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), a member of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the Leadership Council of the Ad Council. Datonics is a sustainability leader, member of Ad Net Zero, and recognized as the first certified Carbon Neutral® Audience Data company.

