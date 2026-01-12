Datonics Enters 2026 with Record Momentum Following Banner 2025

"Datonics is entering 2026 with unprecedented momentum and concrete plans to continue expanding our data offerings to deliver the best quality and most flexible audience data to advertisers and brands," said Michael Benedek, CEO, Datonics. Post this

In March 2025, Datonics achieved its certification as a CarbonNeutral® enterprise, becoming the first data provider in the advertising industry to reach this important climate action milestone. Datonics conducted its baseline year (2023) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory Report, following the ISO 14064-1 standard and the GHG Protocol, setting the foundation for its corporate climate action journey. To achieve the certification, Datonics followed the CarbonNeutral® Protocol, part of which requires the company to invest in verified carbon removal, avoidance and reduction projects.

Additional key accomplishments for Datonics from 2025 include:

Record revenue growth

Creation of over 3,000 custom audience segments bespoke for clients

Over 50 billion impressions and 100k campaigns powered by Datonics data

Launch partner status with The Trade Desk's Audience Unlimited

New integrations with industry leaders including Freewheel and OpenX

Strategic webinars and panels with industry leaders including Madhive, Vistar Media, Equativ, and Butler/Till

Advancing social good through sustainability-focused events and supporting Ad Council's firearm injury prevention campaign

Implementing AI into our team workflows and data offering with exciting announcements slated for 2026

"Datonics is entering 2026 with unprecedented momentum and concrete plans to continue expanding our data offerings to deliver the best quality and most flexible audience data to advertisers and brands. We also remain committed to our environmental responsibility initiatives and other social responsibility work that we are involved with both in the U.S. and Israel in support of our local communities and our industry," said Michael Benedek, CEO, Datonics.

About Datonics

Datonics is an audience data and insights leader, aggregating and curating the most accurate, robust and comprehensive data set comprising online, offline, and mobile activity. Agencies and their client brands use the Datonics Audience Targeting Segments & Audience Insights ™ / CRM Enrichment suite to understand, engage with, acquire and retain their target customers - planning, activating, and targeting media campaigns across programmatic display, mobile, streaming audio, CTV and DOOH. Datonics is a member and former board member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), a member of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the Leadership Council of the Ad Council. Datonics is a sustainability leader, member of Ad Net Zero, and recognized as the first certified Carbon Neutral® Audience Data company.

Media Contact

Gina Preoteasa, Datonics, 1 (646) 867-0647, [email protected], www.Datonics.com

SOURCE Datonics