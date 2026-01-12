Datonics Enters 2026 with Record Momentum Following Banner 2025

Audience data and insights leader announces record revenue growth, 50+ billion impressions powered, and net zero carbon emissions as foundation for expanded 2026 capabilities
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datonics, a leading provider of data and audience solutions for digital advertising, is building on the momentum of 2025, which marked a year of record-breaking achievements, positioning the company for significant expansion in 2026.
The company reported record revenue growth in 2025 while achieving net zero carbon emissions and powering over 50 billion impressions with Datonics data. These milestones reflect the company's dual commitment to business excellence and environmental responsibility.
In March 2025, Datonics achieved its certification as a CarbonNeutral® enterprise, becoming the first data provider in the advertising industry to reach this important climate action milestone. Datonics conducted its baseline year (2023) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory Report, following the ISO 14064-1 standard and the GHG Protocol, setting the foundation for its corporate climate action journey. To achieve the certification, Datonics followed the CarbonNeutral® Protocol, part of which requires the company to invest in verified carbon removal, avoidance and reduction projects.
Additional key accomplishments for Datonics from 2025 include:
- Record revenue growth
- Creation of over 3,000 custom audience segments bespoke for clients
- Over 50 billion impressions and 100k campaigns powered by Datonics data
- Launch partner status with The Trade Desk's Audience Unlimited
- New integrations with industry leaders including Freewheel and OpenX
- Strategic webinars and panels with industry leaders including Madhive, Vistar Media, Equativ, and Butler/Till
- Advancing social good through sustainability-focused events and supporting Ad Council's firearm injury prevention campaign
- Implementing AI into our team workflows and data offering with exciting announcements slated for 2026
"Datonics is entering 2026 with unprecedented momentum and concrete plans to continue expanding our data offerings to deliver the best quality and most flexible audience data to advertisers and brands. We also remain committed to our environmental responsibility initiatives and other social responsibility work that we are involved with both in the U.S. and Israel in support of our local communities and our industry," said Michael Benedek, CEO, Datonics.
About Datonics
Datonics is an audience data and insights leader, aggregating and curating the most accurate, robust and comprehensive data set comprising online, offline, and mobile activity. Agencies and their client brands use the Datonics Audience Targeting Segments & Audience Insights ™ / CRM Enrichment suite to understand, engage with, acquire and retain their target customers - planning, activating, and targeting media campaigns across programmatic display, mobile, streaming audio, CTV and DOOH. Datonics is a member and former board member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), a member of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the Leadership Council of the Ad Council. Datonics is a sustainability leader, member of Ad Net Zero, and recognized as the first certified Carbon Neutral® Audience Data company.
Media Contact
Gina Preoteasa, Datonics, 1 (646) 867-0647, [email protected], www.Datonics.com
SOURCE Datonics
Share this article