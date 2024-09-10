Datopotamab Deruxtecan Does Not Meet Its Secondary Primary Endpoint in TROPION-Lung01

"The overall safety and efficacy profile of Dato-DXd supports its use as a potential new therapeutic option for patients with nonsquamous NSCLC who are eligible for subsequent therapy." -- Dr. Jacob Sands, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Mass. Post this

The data was presented today by Dr. Jacob Sands, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Mass., at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer.

Patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer have limited treatment options after lung cancer progresses on first-line therapies. Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) is a novel trophoblast cell surface antigen 2-directed antibody-drug conjugate under clinical evaluation in multiple solid tumor types.

The pivotal TROPION-Lung01 trial in patients with previously treated advanced NSCLC had met its dual primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival versus docetaxel (hazard ratio [HR] 0.75; 95% CI, 0.62-0.91; P=0.004). Superior efficacy outcomes were observed with Dato-DXd in patients with non squamous lung cancer.

"Dato-DXd did not meet its overall survival endpoint, but the therapy has many positive upsides that make it an option for some patients with non-squamous NSCLC," said Dr. Sands pointing out the multiple improved outcomes in the non-squamous group for Dato-DXd vs docetaxel including response rate (31.2% vs 12.8%), median PFS (5.5 vs 3.6 months), and a trend of improvement in OS (14.6 vs 12.3 months).

Dr. Sands reported baseline characteristics were balanced between arms, and median follow-up was 23.1 months for both treatment arms. Median overall survival was 12.9 months (95% CI, 11.0-13.9) with Dato-DXd versus 11.8 months (95% CI, 10.1- 12.8) with docetaxel (HR 0.94; 95% CI, 0.78-1.14; P =0.530) in the full analysis set.

However, Dr. Sands said that median overall survival was numerically longer in the prespecified nonsquamous subgroup with 14.6 months (95% CI, 12.4-16.0) with Dato-DXd vs 12.3 months (95% CI, 10.7-14.0) with docetaxel( HR 0.84; 95% CI, 0.68-1.05).

"The overall safety and efficacy profile of Dato-DXd supports its use as a potential new therapeutic option for patients with nonsquamous NSCLC who are eligible for subsequent therapy," said Dr. Sands.

