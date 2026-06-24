datosX Launches SIGNAL, the AI-Enabled Platform Helping Digital Health + AI Companies Validate and Build Commercial Traction with U.S. Health Systems

Built on work pioneered inside Novartis, SIGNAL combines AI-enabled workflows, health-system matching, study execution, and commercialization support to help healthcare innovators generate decision-grade evidence and accelerate adoption with leading U.S. health systems. Post this

SIGNAL was built to make it faster and more cost-efficient for advanced innovation to get to validate and go-to-market in the U.S.

The platform brings together the full datosX model into one integrated validation-to-adoption solution: software, AI-enabled workflows, protocol development, health-system matching, study operations, project oversight, document management, dashboards, and access to datosX's growing network of health systems and data partners.

Unlike traditional CRO models that are often built around large pharma trials, datosX SIGNAL is purpose-built for digital health and AI validation and leverages a matching process with the needs of U.S. systems and data partners. It helps healthcare innovators move beyond fragmented pilots and disconnected research efforts toward a more structured pathway for generating decision-grade evidence and building practical commercial traction.

"SIGNAL represents the productization of the model datosX has been building and proving with partners for the past several years," said Robin Roberts, CEO of datosX Digital Health Labs. "We are not simply helping companies run studies. We are helping innovators turn validation into a pathway for pilots and adoption. With SIGNAL, companies can generate credible evidence while engaging with top health systems that are actively evaluating solutions aligned to their priorities."

The model behind SIGNAL was pioneered through digital health validation work that began inside Novartis and has since been advanced through datosX's work with healthcare innovators, health systems, and data partners across the U.S. and international markets. To date, the datosX model has supported more than a dozen healthcare innovators and partners across at least five countries, including companies seeking U.S. validation, FDA support, market-entry strategy, and health-system adoption.

SIGNAL gives datosX a structured way to translate that experience into a repeatable platform-enabled process. The platform includes a client portal, health-system portal, structured intake workflows, AI-enabled priority matching, health-system matching and capability profiling, project dashboards, lightweight CTMS functionality, DocuSign integration, agreement and document management, milestone tracking, operational notifications, and executive visibility across active studies and partner relationships.

For innovator clients, SIGNAL helps identify the right validation pathway, match with aligned health-system or data partners, execute studies with speed and rigor, and convert study outputs into evidence packages that support FDA strategy, payer conversations, investor confidence, enterprise sales, and broader commercialization. For health-system partners, SIGNAL creates a structured way to evaluate promising technologies, participate in sponsored validation opportunities, generate innovation insight, and reduce the operational burden of one-off pilots.

"AI health validation is fundamentally different from traditional clinical study execution," said Dr. Maulik Purohit, CIO of datosX Digital Health Labs. "Health systems need to understand whether a solution performs across diverse populations, fits real clinical workflows, addresses bias and drift, clears privacy and security expectations, and creates measurable value. SIGNAL combines AI-enabled workflows with clinical, operational, and health-system expertise to help manage that complexity and move high-potential innovations forward with greater confidence."

A key differentiator of SIGNAL is datosX's proactive approach to health-system alignment. Rather than treating health systems as transactional study sites, datosX works with health systems and data partners to understand their strategic priorities, capabilities, infrastructure, and areas of interest. That enables datosX to match vetted technologies with partners who are not only able to support validation, but may also have a real interest in evaluating, piloting, co-developing, or eventually adopting those solutions.

That model is especially valuable for AI-native healthcare companies and international innovators seeking to enter the U.S. market. Companies from Europe, Asia, MENA, and other regions often need U.S.-recognized validation to support regulatory strategy, buyer confidence, payer engagement, investor momentum, and health-system adoption. SIGNAL provides a structured path to generate that credibility with U.S. partners.

datosX works with many of the world's leading health systems, academic medical centers, healthcare organizations, and data partners, including Kaiser Permanente, Banner Health, UCSF Health, University of Michigan, Columbia University, Stanford, University of Texas, and others.

"The fundamental flaw in digital health validation has always been that clinical trial sites and future customers are rarely the same entity. SIGNAL changes that. Every health system in the datosX ecosystem is there because they are actively evaluating these technologies for potential adoption, not simply executing a study protocol. That transforms the evidence from a regulatory checkbox into a genuine signal of commercial readiness, and that distinction is what the industry has been missing," said Dr. Aman Bhatti, Strategic Advisor to DatosX.

With SIGNAL, datosX is formally launching a new category of AI-enabled digital health validation: one designed not only to prove whether healthcare technologies work, but to help the best innovations move further, faster toward real-world adoption.

About datosX Digital Health Labs

datosX Digital Health Labs is a platform-enabled validation partner for digital health, AI health, wearables, medtech, and healthcare innovation. Through SIGNAL, datosX designs and executes end-to-end health-system validation studies — from protocol development and partner matching through study operations, analysis, reporting, and commercialization support. Built from work pioneered inside Novartis and advanced through a growing network of leading health systems and data partners, datosX helps innovators generate decision-grade evidence, build trusted health-system relationships, and accelerate the path from validation to adoption.

Media Contact

Robin Roberts, datosX Digital Health Labs, 1 714-663-9133, [email protected], https://www.datosxdhl.com/

SOURCE datosX Digital Health Labs