Dattoli Cancer Center Announces New In-House Surgical Suite for Prostate Cancer

Dr. Michael Dattoli explains, "It has long been my desire to create an operating room within my center, to provide our patients with the convenience and safety of completing their treatment in one location. Now is finally the time for us to add this service for our patients."

Dr. Dattoli is widely known as a leading pioneer for the two-stage, nonsurgical treatment for men with prostate cancer. His long-term research and personal history has produced the longest and most effective published cure rates for prostate cancer, and with minimal side effects. Dr. Dattoli's reputation has inspired men from all over the world to travel to Sarasota for his diagnostic and treatment expertise.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed solid tumor cancer in men in the US and across the world. Current efforts to educate men about this potentially fatal cancer encourage them to consult their doctors to be screened starting at age 50. Those with a family history of the disease or African-American background should consider earlier screening. Screening consists of an annual blood test and a digital rectal exam. Early diagnosis is the key to successful treatment and cure.

The non-profit Dattoli Cancer Foundation has published a full library of free prostate cancer educational material and sponsors a free monthly local gathering, THE PROSTATE CAFE, to answer questions about the disease and its treatment. For more information, dates and time, please call 941-269-2805, or visit www.dattoli.com.

