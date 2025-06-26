Dattoli Cancer Center Announces New In-House Surgical Suite for Prostate Cancer

The world-renowned Dattoli Cancer Center of Sarasota, Florida has opened an in-house surgical suite for treating prostate cancer patients. The center has achieved the best peer-reviewed published results for long-term cure rates in the world for intermediate and advanced prostate cancer. The new surgical suite essentially turns the center into a one-stop-shop for out-patient care. The longstanding Dattoli approach to treatment includes image-guided brachytherapy (seed implants) and state-of-the-art Dynamic Adaptive Radiotherapy (DART).
SARASOTO, Fla., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For nearly two decades, men being treated for prostate cancer at the world-renowned Dattoli Cancer Center & Brachytherapy Research Institute of Sarasota, would have to travel to a local hospital for the second part of their treatment. In the Dattoli treatment protocol, Brachytherapy (radioactive seed implant), follows Dynamic Adaptive Radioactive Therapy (DART), and must be performed under anesthesia, thus the need for brief in-hospital care in the past.
As of June 26, 2025, Dattoli patients will have access to a unique "one stop" facility with the addition of a licensed and accredited in-house surgical suite, equipped to perform prostate biopsies and radioactive seed-implants on an outpatient basis. In addition to full anesthesia capability, the surgical suite contains the most accurate 3D Color-Flow Power Doppler Ultrasound for guidance in positioning radioactive seeds, and for performing "Dattoli image-guided, painless biopsies."
Dr. Michael Dattoli explains, "It has long been my desire to create an operating room within my center, to provide our patients with the convenience and safety of completing their treatment in one location. Now is finally the time for us to add this service for our patients."
Dr. Dattoli is widely known as a leading pioneer for the two-stage, nonsurgical treatment for men with prostate cancer. His long-term research and personal history has produced the longest and most effective published cure rates for prostate cancer, and with minimal side effects. Dr. Dattoli's reputation has inspired men from all over the world to travel to Sarasota for his diagnostic and treatment expertise.
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed solid tumor cancer in men in the US and across the world. Current efforts to educate men about this potentially fatal cancer encourage them to consult their doctors to be screened starting at age 50. Those with a family history of the disease or African-American background should consider earlier screening. Screening consists of an annual blood test and a digital rectal exam. Early diagnosis is the key to successful treatment and cure.
The non-profit Dattoli Cancer Foundation has published a full library of free prostate cancer educational material and sponsors a free monthly local gathering, THE PROSTATE CAFE, to answer questions about the disease and its treatment. For more information, dates and time, please call 941-269-2805, or visit www.dattoli.com.
Media Contact
Greg Lawrence, Dattoli Cancer Foundation, 1 +1 9176736341, [email protected], https://dattoli.com/
Stephanie Bogdanovich, Dattoli Cancer Center, 1 941-269-2805, [email protected], https://dattoli.com/
SOURCE Dattoli Cancer Foundation
Share this article