Dave Arbogast Van Depot Expands Luxury Lineup with Midwest Automotive Designs' Custom Mercedes Sprinter Conversions

Dave Arbogast Van Depot, the largest van dealership in the U.S., proudly expands its lineup with Midwest Automotive Designs' luxury Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversions. Known for bespoke craftsmanship and advanced technology, Midwest's models like the Luxe Cruiser and Business Cruiser transform road travel into a premium experience, tailored for comfort and style. Each van is custom-built at Midwest's Indiana campus, reflecting over two decades of innovation. Dave Arbogast Van Depot invites customers to explore this unique blend of sophistication and mobility, delivering an exclusive showcase of high-end, personalized travel solutions.
TROY, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dave Arbogast Van Depot, the largest van dealership in the United States, is proud to announce an expanded offering of Midwest Automotive Designs' luxury conversion vans. Known for elevating the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter platform, Midwest Automotive Designs has crafted a line of custom conversion vans that redefine travel with top-tier craftsmanship, advanced technology, and bespoke comfort.
Since 2000, Midwest Automotive Designs has been pioneering luxury travel, transforming the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into a high-end experience that combines meticulous design and innovative features. Midwest's models, including the Luxe Cruiser, Day Cruiser, and Business Cruiser, are handcrafted with a unique blend of sophistication and modernity, providing tailored solutions for business professionals, families, and luxury travelers alike. Each model's custom-built interiors offer a fully personalized travel experience, ensuring that no two vans are the same.
Located on a 23-acre campus in Elkhart, Indiana, Midwest Automotive Designs brings over two decades of expertise in luxury conversion. With a team of over 300 specialists, the company produces close to 1,800 vans annually and has built over 13,000 unique luxury vehicles to date. The company's longstanding commitment to quality has cemented Midwest Automotive Designs' reputation as a leader in the luxury conversion van industry.
Experience Midwest Automotive Designs at Dave Arbogast Van Depot
As the exclusive Midwest Automotive Designs dealer, Dave Arbogast Van Depot offers unmatched access to the full range of Midwest's custom Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversions. From the Business Cruiser, equipped for the ultimate mobile productivity, to the Luxe Cruiser, a sophisticated choice for leisure travel, each model on display provides a firsthand look at the latest in luxury design and technology.
Dave Arbogast Van Depot invites customers to explore the world of Midwest Automotive Designs, where innovation, personalization, and craftsmanship come together. Visitors to the dealership can experience each vehicle's premium features, including plush leather seating, integrated technology, climate-controlled interiors, and personalized configurations designed for comfort and style.
"We're thrilled to offer our customers access to such an extraordinary line of vehicles," said Dave Arbogast, Founder of Dave Arbogast Van Depot. "Midwest Automotive Designs' commitment to quality and customization aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best selection of luxury conversion vans. We're excited to bring their vision to our customers who appreciate refined travel."
About Dave Arbogast Van Depot
Dave Arbogast Van Depot, based in Troy, Ohio, is the nation's largest dealer of conversion vans and a premier provider of luxury vehicles. With a reputation for exceptional service and a comprehensive selection, Dave Arbogast Van Depot specializes in high-end, customized vans for personal and professional use, offering a range of options to suit every customer's needs.
