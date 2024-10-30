Dave Arbogast Van Depot Expands Luxury Lineup with Midwest Automotive Designs' Custom Mercedes Sprinter Conversions

"We're thrilled to offer our customers access to such an extraordinary line of vehicles," said Dave Arbogast, Founder of Dave Arbogast Van Depot. Post this

Located on a 23-acre campus in Elkhart, Indiana, Midwest Automotive Designs brings over two decades of expertise in luxury conversion. With a team of over 300 specialists, the company produces close to 1,800 vans annually and has built over 13,000 unique luxury vehicles to date. The company's longstanding commitment to quality has cemented Midwest Automotive Designs' reputation as a leader in the luxury conversion van industry.

Experience Midwest Automotive Designs at Dave Arbogast Van Depot

As the exclusive Midwest Automotive Designs dealer, Dave Arbogast Van Depot offers unmatched access to the full range of Midwest's custom Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversions. From the Business Cruiser, equipped for the ultimate mobile productivity, to the Luxe Cruiser, a sophisticated choice for leisure travel, each model on display provides a firsthand look at the latest in luxury design and technology.

Dave Arbogast Van Depot invites customers to explore the world of Midwest Automotive Designs, where innovation, personalization, and craftsmanship come together. Visitors to the dealership can experience each vehicle's premium features, including plush leather seating, integrated technology, climate-controlled interiors, and personalized configurations designed for comfort and style.

"We're thrilled to offer our customers access to such an extraordinary line of vehicles," said Dave Arbogast, Founder of Dave Arbogast Van Depot. "Midwest Automotive Designs' commitment to quality and customization aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best selection of luxury conversion vans. We're excited to bring their vision to our customers who appreciate refined travel."

About Dave Arbogast Van Depot

Dave Arbogast Van Depot, based in Troy, Ohio, is the nation's largest dealer of conversion vans and a premier provider of luxury vehicles. With a reputation for exceptional service and a comprehensive selection, Dave Arbogast Van Depot specializes in high-end, customized vans for personal and professional use, offering a range of options to suit every customer's needs.

Media Contact

Dave Arbogast, Dave Arbogast Van Depot, 1 937-980-0518, [email protected], https://www.gmcconversionvans.com/

SOURCE Dave Arbogast Van Depot