Dave Hegemann named MHInsider's 2024 Influencer of the Year

Hegemann is the President and CEO of London Computer Systems and Founder of Rent Manager

CINCINNATI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, is proud to announce that LCS President and CEO, Dave Hegemann, has won the MHInsider 2024 Influencer Award.

The MHInsider Industry Awards

The annual MHInsider Industry Awards tell a decades-long story of hard work, ingenuity, perseverance, and a passion for innovative thought and business leadership. These awards recognize the highest achievements in manufactured housing.

The MHInsider Industry Awards consist of the following categories: Advocacy, Influencer, Leadership, Legacy, and Visionary. More than 90 candidates were selected by the MHInsider editorial board this year. Once nominees were chosen, state and regional manufactured housing industry association directors voted to determine the winners.

The Influencer Award honors individuals who, by their presence and authentic implementation of ideas, have created widely held business practices and wholesale improvement for the industry.

Influencing the Manufactured Housing Industry

Rent Manager has delivered advanced technologies to the manufactured housing industry for more than 35 years. The platform provides complete accounting and reporting resources; intuitive marketing and mobile tools; comprehensive maintenance and property management capabilities; metered utilities; and an ever-growing network of integrated technology providers. The Rent Manager system also delivers advanced, customizable solutions to handle the complex operational needs of management companies in every industry vertical—from manufactured housing communities to multifamily apartments and single-family homes, commercial real estate portfolios, and more.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and diverse global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and qManage service desk software.

The company's Professional Services team also delivers complete website design and development resources, and its LCS IT Services division provides comprehensive IT systems management solutions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information, please visit LCS.com.

About MHInsider

MHInsider is a publication of MHVillage and is the premier source of manufactured housing news with a national audience of manufactured housing professionals dedicated to producing and delivering high-quality, affordable, off-site built homes.

