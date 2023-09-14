Dave Kaplan Appointed as Senior Vice President of Global Delivery at Faye

"What drew me to Faye was its commitment to providing continuous value to their customers by offering top-tier technology services and support," said Dave Kaplan. Tweet this

In his roles before joining Faye, Dave excelled in executive positions at SurveyMonkey, Nuance, Salesforce, ExactTarget, and Oracle. During his tenure, he's played an essential role in delivering intuitive, people-centric solutions, and aiding industry leaders in making important decisions and achieving tangible results.

At Faye, Dave will assume responsibility for Professional Services, Strategic Services, Managed Services, Support Services, and Engineering Services. These teams play a crucial role in customizing, optimizing, supporting, and managing leading-edge CRM and CX applications, enhancing the world's best software.

"What drew me to Faye was its commitment to providing continuous value to their customers by offering top-tier technology services and support," said Dave Kaplan. "I couldn't be more excited to be joining the team during this exciting time of growth and look forward to delivering even more value to our customers!"

About Faye:

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations, working with customers in over 25 countries to integrate SugarCRM, Freshworks, Zendesk, Salesforce, HubSpot, Asana, and more into complex tech stacks.

An Inc. 5000 award winner ten years in a row, Faye is an experienced CRM, CX, and bot advisor, trusted by customers and channel partners alike. They were recognized as the 2023 SugarCRM President's Club Partner of the Year and the 2022 North America Zendesk GTM Partner of the Year.

The Faye Team's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools, and integrations utilized by thousands of users every day. Faye helps their customers leverage the full, hidden potential of their software stack, driving software returns of up to 10x.

Media Contact

Josette Weinstein, Faye, 818-280-4820, [email protected], https://fayedigital.com/

SOURCE Faye