Dave Lassam shares memories of his 39 years of service in the Royal Australian Navy

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dave Lassam started out writing his autobiography at the behest mainly of his civilian friends in the dog-showing world. However, the main drive for him to share his autobiography has been his wish to promote the Australian Defence Force, especially the good things they do, and even the bad things and put them in context for his civilian friends who often only see or hear the versions that the media present.

In "Meet Dave Lassam, The Man for the Job: My 39 Years Service in the Royal Australian Navy" (published by Xlibris AU in August 2022), the author shares memories of his 39 years of service as a medic and a medical administration officer in the Royal Australian Navy. Here, he covers many subjects from his attendance at car accidents; reviving people who had had heart attacks working in disaster zones to give humanitarian aid and many other stories. This book also covers his diagnosis of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and prostate cancer, which ended his career.

"I think people will enjoy the adventures that I had through many varied environments over a long time. It gives a personal point of view about one of the biggest employers in Australia," Lassam says. He adds, "I would also say to my defense brothers and sisters, don't be afraid to talk about your mental health if you do not feel ok. Back in the dim, dark past, the ADF did not look after us, as they should have. I know it takes a lot of guts and determination to serve in the ADF and especially to admit when you may not be well. Times have changed, and the ADF is now paying more attention to this, as they should, and those who are not self-conscious about their problems, who speak about it, can help those in the future."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Lassam answers, "That life is worth living to the fullest. Although I am but one member of the ADF, my career has been pretty good and that either the Navy, Army, or the RAAF are great careers. I hope readers enjoy this book as much as I enjoyed living it. I thank all those who came before me, those who served with me, and those who will serve their country in the future. I also thank a young lady who was taken way too soon, but in the short time I knew her, she prodded and poked me into completing this autobiography."

About the Author

Dave Lassam joined the Royal Australian Navy in February 1978, as a recruit medic. He underwent training as a medical sailor at the RAN Medical School in Westernport, Victoria. He was posted to the hospital at HMAS Cerberus and at HMAS Albatross in 1979. He moved to his first sea posting onboard the HMAS Melbourne in 1980. He was awarded for Sailor of the Year at HMAS Huon and Instructor of the Year at HMAS Cerberus. He was promoted to the officer corps in 1988. He retired in 2016 due to ill health. He is a qualified dog judge.

