Dave Murphy & Associates Will Unveil New Branding, Expanded Capabilities and Territory at New Jersey League of Municipalities Convention

"With a major trade show coming up, it was the perfect time to review our marketing to better promote our services and our market differentiators. Rapunzel Creative did an excellent job delivering a website and marketing materials that support our sales efforts." Post this

The DMA booth will have a popup display banner, backdrop and marketing materials with the new logo and messaging that aligns with the new website that Rapunzel Creative developed. Convention attendees will be able to view the website and take a capabilities card created for the trade show.

Darryl Murphy, Chief Operating Officer of DMA, said, "Our website and marketing materials did not convey the breadth and depth of the work we do. With a major trade show coming up, it was the perfect time to review our marketing to better promote our services and our market differentiators. Rapunzel Creative did an excellent job delivering a website and marketing materials that support our sales efforts. We look forward to sharing our new look and messaging with booth visitors, our customers and industry partners."

Dave Murphy & Associates has been an industry leader in outdoor lighting for municipalities, utilities, and transportation/government agencies for over 50 years. It represents some of the world's most respected manufacturers in the lighting and hybrid infrastructure world, providing an essential link between them and DMA's clients and end users. As the company's new tagline conveys, DMA provides integrated solutions for public spaces for outdoor lighting, small cell, traffic, solar and IoT projects. For more information, visit www.davemurphy.com.

Media Contact

Darryl Murphy, Dave Murphy & Associates, 1 201.501.8336 ext. 101, [email protected], www.davemurphy.com

SOURCE Dave Murphy & Associates