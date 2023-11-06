Dave Murphy & Associates Will Unveil New Branding, Expanded Capabilities and Territory at New Jersey League of Municipalities Convention

Updated Corporate Branding Includes New Logo, Website and Marketing Materials; Specialist in Outdoor Lighting and Hybrid Infrastructure For Public Spaces Will Exhibit at Booth #637
ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dave Murphy & Associates (DMA), a firm specializing in outdoor lighting and hybrid infrastructure solutions for public and commercial spaces, will be showing off its new corporate branding at the 108th annual conference of the New Jersey League of Municipalities. The event runs from November 14-16 at the Atlantic City Convention Center; DMA will be exhibiting at booth #637.
As a result of DMA's growth in recent years, the firm's leadership determined that updated branding—from its visual look to messaging—was needed to reflect the company's expanded services and regions served, and its value to its customers and partners. DMA engaged Rapunzel Creative Marketing—a full-service marketing agency in Ridgewood—for the corporate branding project.
The DMA booth will have a popup display banner, backdrop and marketing materials with the new logo and messaging that aligns with the new website that Rapunzel Creative developed. Convention attendees will be able to view the website and take a capabilities card created for the trade show.
Darryl Murphy, Chief Operating Officer of DMA, said, "Our website and marketing materials did not convey the breadth and depth of the work we do. With a major trade show coming up, it was the perfect time to review our marketing to better promote our services and our market differentiators. Rapunzel Creative did an excellent job delivering a website and marketing materials that support our sales efforts. We look forward to sharing our new look and messaging with booth visitors, our customers and industry partners."
Dave Murphy & Associates has been an industry leader in outdoor lighting for municipalities, utilities, and transportation/government agencies for over 50 years. It represents some of the world's most respected manufacturers in the lighting and hybrid infrastructure world, providing an essential link between them and DMA's clients and end users. As the company's new tagline conveys, DMA provides integrated solutions for public spaces for outdoor lighting, small cell, traffic, solar and IoT projects. For more information, visit www.davemurphy.com.
Media Contact
Darryl Murphy, Dave Murphy & Associates, 1 201.501.8336 ext. 101, [email protected], www.davemurphy.com
SOURCE Dave Murphy & Associates
