Dave's Hot Chicken Fuels Growth with Bikky's Customer Analytics

Dave's Hot Chicken has increased customer reporting and identification 9x since partnering with Bikky

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bikky, a customer data platform built exclusively for multi-unit restaurants, today announced a partnership with America's fastest growing chain— Dave's Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-style hot chicken franchise. By leveraging Bikky's customer analytics capabilities across almost 150 locations, Dave's Hot Chicken is gaining a better understanding of how decisions made in the boardroom directly impact customer behavior and as a result, increase revenue.

"Having the data and analytics from Bikky as an evaluation and prediction tool is game-changing," said Brad Haley, CMO of Dave's Hot Chicken. "We can now validate whether our tests are accomplishing our goals for customer acquisition and retention, which allows us to launch new initiatives while mitigating the usual risks associated with doing so."

In an effort to attract new customers and drive repeat visits, Dave's Hot Chicken is utilizing Bikky's platform to measure performance of potential new menu items including a recent launch of a new cauliflower offering referred to as Dave's NOT Chicken. With new launches, Bikky provides menu item analytics to help the chain understand how new menu items like this affect everything from new customer acquisition to churn and average ticket size. This type of deep understanding of the customer was impossible prior to working with Bikky. Their platform immediately increased their identification and reporting on customers from just 10% to over 90%.

In a world where most dining is evolving in avenues happening away from the restaurant, finding innovative ways to gain knowledge on customer preferences is essential to success. It's projected that the online food delivery market will grow to $4843.9 billion by 2032— a 12% increase per year from 2023-2032, according to Market.us. This means that the mass of data that brands are gaining from delivery services will only increase in the coming years, and Dave's Hot Chicken is at the forefront of this shift, making the most of that data via Bikky to guide important consumer-first determinations.

"Dave's Hot Chicken is embracing a data-driven approach to menu testing that was unfathomable just a few years ago," said Abhinav Kapur, Co-Founder and CEO of Bikky. "The Bikky team is proud to be the analytics partner of choice across Dave's Hot Chicken locations throughout the US, helping them make data-driven decisions that improve profitability and the customer experience."

As the partnership continues, Dave's Hot Chicken plans to expand the use of Bikky's customer analytics to all 150 locations across the U.S.With Bikky, Dave's Hot Chicken joins the fastest-growing and most innovative brands who are leveraging intelligence to raise the hospitality bar in the digital age. To learn more about Bikky, visit: https://www.bikky.com

About Bikky:

Bikky is the first Customer Data Platform (CDP) built exclusively for large, multi-unit restaurant brands. By integrating with point-of-sale systems, online ordering providers, payments processors, and loyalty programs, Bikky is the only CDP able to build comprehensive datasets about everything from the performance of menus to the frequency and lifetime value of guests. With the platform, everyone from the C-Suite to the marketing team is empowered to make better decisions about the business and measure if those decisions are contributing positively to the bottom line.Bikky is based in New York City and has raised over $6m in funding to date. Bikky powers data-based decisions for brands like Krystal, Eggs Up Grill, Razzoo's, Protein Bar + Kitchen, Groucho's Deli, as well as hundreds of other locations across the U.S.

About Dave's Hot Chicken:

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy's brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company has sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada and will open 70-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company's mission is to "blow their minds." Additional brand investors include Billboard's Artist of the Decade, Drake, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.

Media Contact

Shea Geary, BAM for Bikky, 1 518-859-5887, gutter@bamtheagency.com

SOURCE BAM for Bikky