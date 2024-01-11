David Allan, President of Apple Self Storage, Set to Speak at 2024 SSA Ski Workshop

Apple Self Storage announces that David Allan will be sharing his expertise on a panel titled 'Our Take on 2024: Canadian Self Storage in the Year Ahead'. The panel will take place January 17th at 8:30am PST at the SSA Ski Workshop.

AURORA, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apple Self Storage, one of Canada's largest self storage companies, announces that David Allan, newly named President of the company, will be speaking as a panelist at the prestigious 2024 SSA Executive Ski Workshop. The panel titled 'Our Take on 2024: Canadian Self Storage in the Year Ahead' is set to take place Wednesday, January 17th at 8:30am PST at the Westin Resort & Spa in Whistler, BC. Leading industry operators will discuss what 2024 holds for the Canadian self storage Industry.

The SSA Ski Workshop taking place throughout January 15th – 18th in British Columbia, brings together top self storage executives from across the world for a comprehensive exchange of insights and knowledge. David Allan brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the Canadian self storage industry. His commitment to the industry has solidified Apple Self Storage's position as a thought leader across North America. David also holds a position as a director of the Canadian Self Storage Association.

At the 2024 SSA Ski Workshop, David Allan will share insights on the evolving landscape of self storage, emerging trends, the integration of technology, and customer-centric approaches. Attendees can expect an engaging and informative session as the panel discusses the Canadian self storage landscape in 2024, empowering attendees with the knowledge to excel in the changing world of storage solutions.

The 2024 SSA Ski Workshop is an executive event for self-storage professionals, providing a space for networking, learning, and collaboration among industry pioneers.

To connect with David Allan:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 647-993-9866

MORE ABOUT APPLE SELF STORAGE

Known for having the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great experience across every one of its 50 facilities. The family-owned company has established close bonds with the communities in which it operates through regular pursuit of opportunities to assist organizations that enrich them. It has done so since their very first facility opened in 1975. Apple Self Storage is actively looking to expand their third party management platform as well as expanding through acquisitions and new developments.

For more information about Apple Self Storage and its Third Party Management, please visit www.applestorage.com

SOURCE Apple Self Storage