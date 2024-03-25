David Allan, President of Apple Self Storage Set to Take the Stage at 2024 ISS World Expo

Come join Apple Self Storage in Las Vegas as President, David Allan, speaks on the Canadian self storage market within the global landscape.

AURORA, ON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Allan, President of Apple Self Storage, will be speaking at the upcoming 2024 ISS World Expo in Las Vegas from April 2- 5 at Caesars Forum Conference Center.

As a thought leader in the Canadian self storage industry, David Allan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the event. With years of experience leading Apple Self Storage to success, he has helped position the company as a leader in the Canadian market. As an active member of the self storage community and the CSSA Board of Directors, David is committed to driving industry innovation and growth.

The ISS World Expo is the largest gathering of self-storage professionals in the world, providing a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration.

David Allan will be speaking at three different sessions over the course of the event, offering valuable perspectives on key trends, challenges and opportunities for self storage operators and investors.

What's Happening in Canada, Eh? Self-Storage Progress in the Great North

Wednesday, April 3 • 1:00 PM - 1:50 PM

Self-Storage Investing and Development Worldwide, a Candid Conversation

Thursday, April 4 • 9:00 AM - 9:50 AM

An Open Discussion on Operating Self-Storage Around the World

Thursday, April 4 • 10:00 AM - 10:50 AM

His insights are sure to inspire and empower professionals looking to navigate the evolving landscape of storage solutions.

For more information about the 2024 ISS World Expo and to register for David Allan's session, please visit ISS World Expo online.

MORE ABOUT APPLE SELF STORAGE

Known for having the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great experience across every one of its 50 facilities. The family-owned company has established close bonds with the communities in which it operates through regular pursuit of opportunities to assist organizations that enrich them. It has done so since their very first facility opened in 1975. Apple Self Storage is actively looking to expand their third party management platform as well as expanding through acquisitions and new developments.

For more information about Apple Self Storage and its Third Party Management, please visit www.applestorage.com

Media Contact

David Allan, President, Apple Self Storage, 1 647-993-9866, [email protected], www.applestorage.com

SOURCE Apple Self Storage