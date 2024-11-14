David and Annie Malcolm Join San Diego Rescue Mission's Advisory Board of Trustees

Newly formed board to assist with civic outreach

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David and Annie Malcolm have joined 11 other prominent San Diego couples on the San Diego Rescue Mission's newly formed Board of Trustees. The advisory group is independent of the Mission's Board of Directors, which serves as the organization's fiduciary oversight body.

"Homelessness is arguably San Diego's most pressing and, at the same time, most heart-breaking challenge," said San Diego Rescue Mission President and CEO Donnie Dee. "It is a community issue that requires the entire community to help.

"David and Annie Malcolm are community stalwarts who are generously helping our neighbors experiencing homelessness find permanent homes. We are grateful that they are serving on our new advisory Board of Trustees, where they will play a critical role in further building the Rescue Mission's credibility and connections with elected leaders and other business leaders," Dee explained.

David Malcolm is President of Cal West Apartments and a well-known businessman and philanthropist. He has held elected and appointed public offices, and served on the Board of St. Vincent de Paul, the real estate arm of Father Joe's Villages, for 32 years, four of those years as Chair.

"There is no question in Annie's and my mind that homelessness is the single greatest issue in San Diego County right now," Malcolm said. "We are proud to join the other business and community leaders who believe we can help the Rescue Mission get more people off the streets and returned to a productive life."

The San Diego Rescue Mission is a nonprofit homeless shelter and residential recovery center serving thousands of men, women and children experiencing homelessness, hunger, poverty, and abuse in San Diego since 1955.

San Diego Rescue Mission's Advisory Board of Trustees Founding Members

Candace and Vince Kasperick , Aimloan.com

, Aimloan.com Evone and Sam Attisha , Attisha Enterprises

, Attisha Enterprises Annie and David Malcolm , Cal West Apartments

, Cal West Apartments Susan and Scott McMillin , Corky McMillin Companies

, Corky McMillin Companies Judy and Don Oliphant , DWO Enterprises

, DWO Enterprises Sarah and John Cox , Equity Property Management

, Equity Property Management Susan and Bill Hoehn , Hoehn Motors

, Hoehn Motors Diane and Paul Saber , Manna Development

, Manna Development Sandy and Peter Mossy, Mossy Motors

Cookie and Tom Sudberry , Sudberry Properties

, Sudberry Properties Jody and Jeff Bradley , Sudberry Properties

, Sudberry Properties Margarita and Philip Wilkinson , Wilkinson Enterprises

