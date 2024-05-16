David B. Dorwart Re-Elected As National Lifeline Association's Board Chairman

"I am deeply honored to continue serving as Chairman of NaLA," Dorwart said. "Witnessing NaLA's growth and evolution throughout my tenure on the Board has been immensely gratifying." Post this

"I am deeply honored to continue serving as Chairman of NaLA," Dorwart said. "Witnessing NaLA's growth and evolution throughout my tenure on the Board has been immensely gratifying. As a leading organization in the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) sectors, NaLA has consistently sought to support our country's internet service providers and the people they keep connected. I am excited to further our mission of aiding Lifeline and ACP participants and providers as we strive to bridge the digital divide."

Dorwart holds the positions of Chairman and CEO at ViaOne Services, a company that owns and operates Assist Wireless and enTouch Wireless. These entities are providers within the Lifeline & Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in their approved markets. As Chairman, Dorwart will continue to offer valuable insights on how carriers, phone manufacturers, distributors, and fellow NaLA members can play a pivotal role in the advancement of the ACP and Lifeline programs.

Dorwart sits on the NaLA Board with the following other members:

David Avila, Assistant Vice President II of Verizon; Jose Cortes, Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel of TSB, Inc.; Stephen Klein, Chief Executive Officer of SafetyNet Wireless; Nathan Stierwalt, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of PWG Network Solutions; Danielle Perry, Chief Compliance Officer at TruConnect; and Calen Schultz, Managing Director of Community Outreach Partnerships.

About the National Lifeline Association (NaLA):

The National Lifeline Association (NaLA) is the only industry trade group specifically focused on the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) segment of the communications marketplace. NaLA works toward the preservation and advancement of Lifeline and the ACP through stakeholder engagement, education, collaboration, and advocacy. We support all stakeholders in pursuing a common goal: voice, text, and broadband connectivity for all Americans. Through our ecosystem-wide membership that includes service providers, distributors, network access aggregators, compliance and software solutions vendors, device manufacturers, program supporters, and beneficiaries, NaLA provides a platform to enable and realize the goal of getting and keeping every low-income American connected to essential communications services. For more information on NaLA, visit https://www.nalalifeline.org.

