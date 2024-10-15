David Bruce Winery Names Colangelo & Partners as Agency of Record

Renowned American Wine Producer Expands Its Communication Program in the U.S.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Bruce Winery, a pioneering American wine producer sought after for its handcrafted, internationally recognized Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines, is proud to announce Colangelo & Partners as its agency of record. Colangelo & Partners, a leading fine wine, spirits, and food-focused integrated communications agency, will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications strategy and launching the brand's social media presence to build awareness of David Bruce's world-class wines with key media, trade and consumers.

Colangelo & Partners' media relations and digital campaign will focus on telling the story of David Bruce Winery among key trade and consumer media, and establish a digital presence and community on social media platforms. The partnership solidifies David Bruce's commitment as a distinguished heritage American wine producer, celebrated for combining traditional winemaking techniques with innovative practices, to craft exceptional wines that capture the site-specific terroir of the finest vineyard sites in California.

"We are excited to partner with David Bruce as the winery embarks on a new chapter in its storied history as a pioneer of California winemaking excellence,," said Michelle Erland, West Coast Director at Colangelo & Partners. "Our goal is to establish David Bruce as more than a person or place—it's a legacy of quality, craftsmanship, and the pursuit of excellence in every glass."

Perched 2,200 feet above sea level, high above the fog line, and nestled among towering redwoods in the Santa Cruz Mountains, lies the rugged 40-acre estate where David Bruce planted his first vines in 1964, establishing the David Bruce Winery and ushering in a new era of excellence in American winemaking. Selected as just one of 12 wineries to compete in the famous 1976 Judgment of Paris, David Bruce helped elevate California's reputation for producing world-class wines onto the global stage. Today, David Bruce Winery continues to reflect the innovative spirit and dedication to handcrafted quality that the winery was founded on.

"At David Bruce, our vision is to honor the legacy and commitment to crafting terroir-driven wines that capture the essence of California's finest cool-climate, coastal vineyard sites," says Cody Ewers, General Manager. "We are excited to share this story of David Bruce as a distinguished heritage American wine producer and amplify awareness around our exceptional wines in partnership with Colangelo & Partners."

David Bruce produces three tiers of wines, each with their own expression of the unique terroir from which they were derived. Estate Santa Cruz Mountain Wines are handpicked directly from the Estate vineyards and comprise David Bruce's highest, luxury tier of wines. The Appellation Select Series includes wines sourced from premier vineyards sites across Northern California including the Russian River Valley, Santa Lucia Highlands, and Edna Valley. Finally, the California Coastal Select Series, is the most widely distributed product line and includes wines sourced from the Central Coast.

David Bruce wines are available for purchase at the winery, online at davidbrucewinery.com or at select retail and restaurants nationwide. For more information about David Bruce Winery, please visit https://davidbrucewinery.com, follow the brand on Instagram & Facebook.

About David Bruce Winery:

Established in 1964, David Bruce is a renowned American wine producer recognized for crafting world-class Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines. Selected as just one of 12 wineries to compete in the landmark 1976 Judgment of Paris, David Bruce helped elevate California's reputation for producing exceptional wines onto the global stage with its innovative winemaking methods grounded in traditional, old-world techniques. Today, David Bruce honors its founder's legacy with a continued commitment to crafting terroir-driven wines that capture the essence of California's finest cool-climate, coastal vineyard sites. Nestled into the rugged landscape of the Santa Cruz Mountains, the winery's 40-acre vineyard Estate, tasting room and wine production facility is a storied destination for those who seek authentic, handcrafted wines of exceptional quality in a beautiful natural setting. David Bruce produces three distinct tiers of acclaimed wines including Estate Santa Cruz Mountain wines, the Appellation Select Series and the California Coastal Select series with prices ranging from $32 to $65. Wines may be purchased at the winery, online at http://www.davidbrucewinery.com or at restaurants and retailers nationwide.

About Colangelo & Partners:

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/

