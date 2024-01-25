David Cates, Esq. Named to the 2024 Illinois Super Lawyers List

The Cates Law Firm is pleased to announce that Founding Principal David Cates, Esq. has been named to the 2024 Illinois Super Lawyers list. David is a top-rated lawyer recognized for his accomplishments in personal injury law.

SWANSEA, Ill., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David practices complex, nationally recognized cases, including class action and mass tort lawsuits. He served as co-counsel on a landmark corporate gender discrimination case against Aaron's Rents, securing a record-breaking $95 million verdict. A former Assistant State's Attorney for both St. Clair County and Hamilton Counties, David litigates medical malpractice, product liability, Workers' Compensation, and employer-employee civil rights actions, including against national and multi-national corporations. He has also obtained record-setting medical malpractice verdicts and settlements. David is a staunch advocate for union rights, tirelessly protecting clients against deceptive and fraudulent practices due to corporate greed.

David is esteemed amongst his peers for his excellence in the courtroom, receiving recognition as a member of the National Trial Lawyers' Top 100 Trial Lawyers each year since 2014. He is a state delegate of the American Association for Justice and serves as an Illinois state coordinator for Public Justice. David has been named to the Illinois Super Lawyers List each year since 2022.

Super Lawyers recognizes attorneys nationwide for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the law in more than 70 practice areas. Selection is determined through an extensive multi-phase process, including peer nomination and recognition, professional achievements, and independent research.

The Cates Law Firm is a top-rated personal injury law firm in Swansea, Illinois, serving clients throughout the surrounding areas.

