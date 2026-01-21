David Cates, Esq., Named to the 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers List

The Cates Law Firm is proud to announce that David Cates, Esq., has been selected to the 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers list as a recognition of his skill and commitment to clients in personal injury law. Based on peer nominations, professional achievements, and independent research, Super Lawyers recognizes top-rated attorneys across more than 70 practice areas.

David focuses on complex legal matters, including personal injury, mass torts, and employment litigation. His practice covers birth injuries, product liability, Workers' Compensation, medical malpractice, civil rights violations, and other areas of law. His broad experience allows him to approach every case strategically and thoroughly, tailoring solutions to the unique needs of each client.

Known for his pragmatic and results-driven approach, David has recovered millions of dollars for clients, including serving as part of the trial team that secured a record-breaking $95 million verdict against Aaron's Rents in a landmark corporate sexual harassment case. Additionally, in 2024, David was part of the trial team that achieved a historic $60 million verdict in the first NEC baby formula case in the country to reach trial, on behalf of a mother who lost her premature infant son.

Year-by-Year Recognition

As further affirmation of his professional reputation for excellence and advocacy, David has been selected to the Illinois Super Lawyers list each consecutive year since 2013 and was named to the Rising Stars list from 2013 through 2021. He has also been recognized by the National Trial Lawyers as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers every year since 2014.

A Lifelong Commitment to Justice

A graduate of Vanderbilt University and Loyola University in Chicago, David joined his mother, Judy Cates—now a Justice on the Fifth District Appellate Court of Illinois—before taking over leadership of The Cates Law Firm in 2012. He also served as an Assistant State's Attorney for both St. Clair County and Hamilton County, Illinois.

David is a proud member of the Board of Managers for the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, a State Delegate for the American Association of Justice, and a State Coordinator for Illinois for the Public Justice Consumer Advocacy Group. He also maintains membership in the Illinois State Bar Association, Kentucky Bar Association, St. Clair County Bar Association, Madison County Bar Association, and East St. Louis Bar Association.

About The Cates Law Firm

The Cates Law Firm, located in Swansea, Illinois, focuses on complex litigation involving personal injury, class action, employment law, and mass tort cases. To learn more or schedule a free consultation, call 618-277-3644 or visit www.cateslaw.com.

Media Contact

