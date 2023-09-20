David Cui joins the Reell China team as Industrial and Commercial Sales Manager

New addition brings extensive international experience in technical sales.
SAINT PAUL, Minn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reell Precision Manufacturing is pleased to announce that Mr. Jiawei "David" Cui has joined the Reell China team as a Sales Manager. He will be focused primarily on the Industrial and Commercial markets. David' comes to Reell with a strong combination of education and values and has more than 13 years of experience selling technical solutions.
Reell Head of China Sales, Tony Wang is excited about adding David to the team. "David is a great fit for our Reell China Sales team. He has strong technical selling background and experience serving multiple industrial customers. He sold heavy-duty equipment in his first 5 years for national company China General Technology Qiqihar 2 Machine Tool, where he worked closely with technical service team to serve customers. He also has experience selling functional components and systems for the Swedish company SKF and local company Yutong. I am confident he will be a great addition to the Reell team."
David has a Mechanical Engineering and Automation bachelor's degree from Fujian University of Technology, and lives in Shanghai with his wife and will serve Reell's China Customers from Reell's China office.
Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.
Media Contact
Jack Field, Reell Precision Manufacturing, +1 (651) 486-3333, [email protected], www.reell.com
SOURCE Reell Precision Manufacturing
