David Dixon, FAIA, to Keynote Downtown New Jersey's 2025 Conference

David's national perspective & experience will provide invaluable insight as we explore what it takes to create downtowns that are both resilient & people-centered," said Vanessa N. Quijano, President of Downtown New Jersey.

Dixon's keynote will connect directly to this year's conference theme, "Street-Level Magic: Building Experiential Downtowns," highlighting how placemaking, adaptive reuse, and people-first design can transform streets into destinations where community and commerce thrive. His work has earned recognition from the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU), the International Downtown Association (IDA), and the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA).

Dixon is a frequent speaker on the future of downtowns and walkable urbanism. Recent appearances include sessions at IDA's 2024 Annual Conference, the Southeast Urban District Forum, the Downtown Saint Paul Speaker Series, and CNU 33, where he addressed recovery, resilience, and walkable density. He also contributed to programming tied to the 2025 Morrison Lecture in New Orleans on post-Katrina planning.

"This year's theme, Street-Level Magic, is about capturing the creativity and innovation that makes our downtowns thrive," said Natalie Pineiro, Executive Director of Downtown New Jersey. "David brings both expertise and inspiration, and we're thrilled to have him set the tone for the day as we dive into the conversations that matter most to our communities."

Dixon co-authored Urban Design for an Urban Century: Placemaking for People (Wiley), a widely used resource for creating inclusive, people-centered urban places.

The 2025 DNJ Conference program features breakout sessions on year-round destination programming, engaging local voices in downtown experience design, and the hybrid consumer experience in retail and hospitality, along with walking tours that examine redevelopment, historic preservation, and arts and culture in Flemington's Cultural Arts District. The conference will conclude with networking at Lone Eagle Brewing.

The 2025 conference is supported by title sponsors Commercial District Services and New Frontier Storefront. Session sponsors include New Jersey American Water, New Jersey Economic Development Authority, and Jersey Garbage Can Cleaners. The conference is hosted and supported by the Flemington Community Partnership, the management entity for Flemington's Special Improvement District. More information is available at www.loveflemington.com.

Sponsorship opportunities for the 2025 Downtown New Jersey Conference are still available. Sponsorship provides visibility among municipal leaders, downtown practitioners, and economic development professionals from across the state. Details are available at DNJconference.com/sponsorship-2025.

Registration is now open at DNJConference.com. Tickets are priced at $125.00 for members and $150.00 for non-members. Pre-registration for the conference is required.

For more information about Downtown New Jersey or to become a member visit DowntownNJ.com.

Natalie Pineiro, Downtown New Jersey, [email protected], www.downtownnj.com

