David Ebrahimzadeh Bullish on New Mexico as the New Industrial Frontier

Corniche Capital, which acquires, develops, and manages industrial real estate across the continental United States with a focus on value-add opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, distribution, energy, and logistics, sees New Mexico's supportive environment as a key driver for long-term success. The firm is particularly drawn to the state's robust package of economic incentives designed to fuel job creation and capital investment.

New Mexico offers some of the nation's most competitive programs for manufacturers and industrial businesses, including:

Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) grants, providing reimbursable funding for infrastructure and economic development projects in partnership with local governments.

Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP), one of the country's most generous training incentives, reimbursing 50-75% of wages for new employee training over up to six months.

High Wage Jobs Tax Credit, offering refundable credits for creating quality jobs.

Additional benefits such as the Manufacturer's Investment Tax Credit, R&D tax credits, and a low effective tax rate for manufacturers, combined with no inventory tax and exemptions on consumables used in production.

These incentives, coupled with New Mexico's skilled workforce, access to renewable energy, strategic location, and commitment to advanced manufacturing, create an unparalleled pro-business climate that aligns perfectly with Corniche Capital's investment strategy.

"Corniche Capital is excited to partner with businesses and communities in New Mexico to deliver customized industrial solutions, including build-to-suit facilities that meet specific operational needs," added Ebrahimzadeh. "We are committed to driving economic growth and are 'hot' on the opportunities here."

About Corniche Capital

Corniche Capital is a New York-based opportunistic investment firm specializing in industrial real estate and private equity. With a focus on generating outsized returns through rigorous analysis and creative deal structuring, the firm invests in properties and companies across manufacturing, distribution, infrastructure, and related sectors nationwide.

