David Ensignia Tennis Academy Launches Nonprofit to Remove Barriers to Tennis and Pickleball in South Florida

"Not everyone will turn pro. Not everyone will compete, even at the amateur level. But you know what? That's OK. Because tennis and pickleball can be the gateway to new opportunities," said David Ensignia, co-founder of DETA Friends. Post this

DETA Friends evolved out of Ensignia's tennis program, now operating out of four locations in Miami-Dade County. The academy, which opened in the 1990s, offers private lessons, clinics, training for high-performance athletes, tournaments, and afterschool and summer camps, often discounting and waiving fees for players and families on limited budgets.

"Our plan is to help people who have a love for tennis and now pickleball but whose resources keep them off the court," Ensignia said. "This has always been our goal even before we started the nonprofit. We've helped more than 250 junior tennis players acquire scholarships to go to college."

Ensignia and his staff have developed a series of programs for individuals with special needs; these are now core programs for DETA Friends and include the only ongoing wheelchair tennis program in Southeast Florida. Players meet every Monday at Continental Park Tennis Center in Kendall. DETA Friends plans to expand the program to create a pickleball wheelchair program.

DETA collaborates with Walmart and Break the Love, a national racquet sport website, to offer free weekly tennis and pickleball clinics and court reservations for adults over 50 every week at Continental Park Tennis Center and DETA Pickleball Club in Kendale Lakes. The nonprofit partners with nonprofit The Rising Start and Early Intervention Behavioral Services EIBS to host tennis camps for children, teens and adults with neurodiversity conditions.

Ensignia, a tennis instructor and founder of Miami's long-standing tennis academy, recognizes the potential of DETA Friends in empowering individuals to thrive through sports.

"Not everyone will turn pro," Ensignia said. "Not everyone will compete, even at the amateur level. But you know what? That's OK. Because tennis and pickleball can be the gateway to new opportunities. Sports have played a pivotal role in the success of my family. And now, we're using sports to help others achieve their own victories."

About DETA Friends

Founded in 2023, DETA Friends is an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring equal access to sports programs. The organization is dedicated to transforming lives through the power of racquet sports. Visit detafriends.org.

About DETA Pickleball Club

Founded by David Ensignia Tennis Academy in 2023, DETA Pickleball Club opened at Miccosukee Golf & Country Club offering lessons, clinics and tournaments on its 16 dedicated pickleball courts, the most in Miami-Dade County. The club is open to the public. There are no membership fees. Registration is free. Players can reserve courts with Court Reserve. Visit detapickleballclub.com.

About David Ensignia Tennis Academy

Tennis pro David Ensignia founded David Ensignia Tennis Academy in 1990, launching personalized tennis instruction, clinics, camps and tournaments for players of all ages. Programs are run by top professional players, trainers and sports psychologists. The academy operates out of Miccosukee Golf & Country Club in Kendall, Coral Pine Park in Pinecrest, Continental Park and Archimedean Academy in south Miami-Dade County. David Ensignia Tennis Academy operates courts that are approved by the International Federation of Tennis (ITF). Its programs are USTA and ITF approved. Visit davidensigniatennis.com.

Media Contact

Jacit Gonzalez, DETA Friends, 786-942-3779, [email protected], https://detafriends.org/

LinkedIn

SOURCE DETA Friends