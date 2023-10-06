David Hersh Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent David Hersh accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. David is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, AZ.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HERSH24k Luxury Properties and WOW Luxury Properties are led by David Hersh who was a professional sports youngest team owner at the age of 23. Hersh has the distinction of operating at every management level of professional baseball including the New York Yankees. Hersh also spearheaded the construction of public and private stadiums, franchise transactions, lease and funding negotiations, and turnaround strategies. He has raised millions in equity to purchase franchises and sold branding and incentive programs and stadium naming rights to some of the largest corporations in the world.
Visit David Hersh's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/david-hersh/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, [email protected]
SOURCE Haute Residence
Share this article