David Hersh Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent David Hersh accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. David is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, AZ.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HERSH24k Luxury Properties and WOW Luxury Properties are led by David Hersh who was a professional sports youngest team owner at the age of 23. Hersh has the distinction of operating at every management level of professional baseball including the New York Yankees. Hersh also spearheaded the construction of public and private stadiums, franchise transactions, lease and funding negotiations, and turnaround strategies. He has raised millions in equity to purchase franchises and sold branding and incentive programs and stadium naming rights to some of the largest corporations in the world.