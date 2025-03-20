David Kenney joins Project Equity as Employee Ownership Catalyst Fund Manager

"We are proud and excited that David Kenney has joined our organization," said Project Equity CEO Evan Edwards. "David brings a wealth of experience leveraging capital to affect broad change with deep impact." Post this

The Employee Ownership Catalyst Fund was established in 2021 to remove financial obstacles and accelerate the growth of employee ownership nationwide. It is one of the only funds of its kind—offering both transition and working capital nationwide, supporting all forms of employee ownership. The fund has supported a variety of EO transitions across the country, creating pathways to wealth-building for 187 workers. The vast majority (85%) of these are low- or moderate-income workers.

For 15 years, Kenney built and led VertueLab, a nonprofit organization with a mission to unleash innovation and entrepreneurship to solve environmental challenges and catalyze shared economic prosperity. Focused on reversing climate change by supporting equitable climate solutions developed by innovators and entrepreneurs, VertueLab makes catalytic investments and provides support to early-stage climate tech companies.

Kenney has a passion for economic and climate justice, which he has pursued through his participation in the Just Economy Institute fellowship program. He has also built a strong network in financing ventures that operate outside conventional capital systems. David served three terms on the US Department of Commerce National Advisory Council on Innovation & Entrepreneurship (NACIE), an appointment he received from two different U.S. Secretaries of Commerce.

"We are proud and excited that David Kenney has joined our organization," said Project Equity CEO Evan Edwards. "David brings a wealth of experience leveraging capital to affect broad change with deep impact. From his work in the U.S. Department of Commerce to his experience founding and leading VertueLab, David's expertise will be a powerful asset to the Employee Ownership Catalyst Fund and the movement to expand employee ownership nationwide."

"I am excited to join the Project Equity team as the Employee Ownership Catalyst Fund Manager," Kenney said. "During the course of my career, I have come to believe deeply that businesses in a just economy are led by people who prioritize their employees, customers, communities and the natural world. Project Equity contributes to a just economy by assisting businesses in obtaining employee ownership, thereby helping more workers across the country to achieve the American Dream. Working with a team of dedicated, passionate experts, I look forward to helping Project Equity achieve our mission of expanding employee ownership to preserve business legacies, retain jobs and help working people and people of color build long-term wealth."

Project Equity is a national leader in the movement to harness the power of employee ownership to maintain thriving local business communities, honor selling owners' legacies, address income and wealth inequality and help Americans achieve prosperity. Project Equity works with partners around the country to raise awareness about employee ownership as an exit strategy for business owners, and provides hands-on consulting, support and capital to companies that want to transition to employee ownership.

