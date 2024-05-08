David Kushner's Song "Daylight" Wins Grand Prize in International Songwriting Competition (ISC)

The first time I heard the Grand Prize-winning song "Daylight," I knew that it was extraordinary Post this

This year the overall Grand Prize is awarded to the song "Daylight," co-written by David Kushner, Hayden Robert Hubers, Jeremy Fedryk, Joshua Bruce Williams, Edison Boon Eason, and Drake Jon Livingston Jr. The song is a collaborative effort and reflects the individual perspectives and writing skills of these talented songwriters.

"The first time I heard the Grand Prize-winning song "Daylight," I knew that it was extraordinary," said Founder Candace Avery. "It is a song that showcases a profound understanding of the art of songwriting, not just as a composition but also as an anthem that beautifully reflects the complexities of the human spirit. It is truly a tour de force of songwriting and as such has earned its rightful place as a beacon of musical excellence in the International Songwriting Competition."

As the performer of "Daylight," Kushner is an incredibly gifted artist who brings the song to life in such a memorable way, and he is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music world. In a very short time, David Kushner's career skyrocketed after achieving huge success with his first single "Miserable Man" which went viral on TikTok." This single, along with the second single, "Forgettable," appeared on his debut EP Footprints / Found which was released in 2022. The ISC-winning song "Daylight" was released in April, 2023 and since then has amassed more than a billion plays on Spotify alone - and growing daily. It was also nominated in the 2024 BRIT Awards for International Song of the Year. Originally from Chicago, IL, Kushner now resides in Los Angeles and continues to put out new songs.

ISC winners have included many artists who have gone on to achieve great success, including Vance Joy, Bastille, Tones and I, Coco Jones, Gotye, Illenium, Fantastic Negrito, Faouzia, Lindsey Stirling, Rachel Bloom, The Teskey Brothers, Ondara, Passenger, The Band Perry, Dean Lewis, Gregory Porter, Amy Shark, and many more.

In addition to the Grand Prize winner, ISC awards a First, Second, and Third Place in each category. These winners embody the spirit of musical diversity and continue to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide with their distinctive voices and unique perspectives. Hailing from all over the world (50% of this year's winners come from outside the USA), they range from talented amateurs to seasoned songwriting veterans.

Judges include:

Celebrity judges include notable artists and industry professionals from various musical genres.

Industry Judges include executives from major record labels, music publishing companies, and media organizations.

