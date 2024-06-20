David L. Taylor and Susan M. Cheng release 'Affirmations in Medicine'

New book offers a treasury of motivational quotes, pep talks, affirmations, and illustrations aiming to ignite and sustain the aspirations of aspiring medical professionals

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David L. Taylor and Susan M. Cheng make their debut in the publishing world with the launch of "Affirmations in Medicine: Little Pep Talks for Medical Students" (published by Balboa Press). This book offers a treasury of motivational quotes, pep talks, affirmations, and illustrations contributed by both medical students and deans at Georgetown University School of Medicine, aiming to ignite and sustain the aspirations of aspiring medical professionals.

Filled with encouragement and confidence-boosting insights, the book offers uplifting perspectives on navigating the challenging terrain of medical school, drawing from the authors' extensive experience in guiding numerous students through its rigorous demands. Addressing topics such as imposter syndrome and overcoming detractors, the authors share personal anecdotes from their academic journeys and highlight motivational speeches delivered to students.

Complementing this collection is an exhibition of artwork by Georgetown alumni, adding an extra layer of inspiration and motivation. With its abundance of encouragement and pep talks, the book stands as a valuable resource for future doctors and current leaders as they traverse the path of medicine.

The authors underscore the importance of support in combating burnout and emotional distress among medical students and residents, aligning with the Build & Belong initiative's objective of fostering a supportive environment. They express hope that their book will serve as a guiding light for students from diverse backgrounds, fostering resilience and a sense of belonging within the medical school community.

When asked about the book's takeaway message, the authors emphasize the collaborative nature of the medical profession, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and shared learning. Through authentic affirmations and anecdotes from students, alumni, and colleagues, they aim to kindle a sense of self-belief in readers, empowering them to pursue their calling in life. Ultimately, they extend a warm invitation for readers to join their peer support network and embark on a journey of self-discovery and professional growth. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/857224-affirmations-in-medicine

About the Authors

Susan M. Cheng hails from Santa Barbara, California, and now calls Washington, D.C., home, where she resides with her husband, three children, and beloved pup. Passionate about exploring themes of identity, belonging, and community, she currently serves as the senior Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging at Georgetown University School of Medicine. Known for her friendly demeanor, she delights in striking up conversations with people in line and providing support to college students as they navigate their paths to success. Connect with her on Twitter: @susanmcheng.

David L. Taylor, a native of Washington, D.C., enjoyed a distinguished career as the Dean for Student Learning at Georgetown School of Medicine, spanning 33 years until his retirement in 2023. Despite retirement, he remains actively involved in supporting the success of medical students as the CEO of Ascension Medical Educators. Outside of work, he finds joy in travel and the arts alongside his spouse, the Rev. Dr. Donna Taylor. Follow his journey on Twitter: @hoyameddlt.

