David LeVine joins Executive Leadership team at Lucid Services Group

LeVine will help shepherd next wave of growth
INDIANAPOLIS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David LeVine has joined Lucid Services Group as its Chief Strategy and Financial Officer. Mr. LeVine brings over thirty years of business information digital transformation and technology consulting experience. David's career spans Government, where he developed business critical systems for the Armed Services, through to hyper-growth periods with technology and strategy consulting leaders such as Whitman-Hart and Fusion Alliance/New Era Tech. Mr. LeVine most recently ran a Global Digitial Transformation business unit with over 1,700 employees.
With Lucid, David will help shape the organization's go-to-market strategy, develop new lines of business, enhance delivery capabilities and provide financial leadership to help position the company for rapid scale.
