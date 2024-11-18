David M. Staker Joins Academy Bank's Board of Directors

David's unique background and demonstrated track record of scaling businesses through innovation and strong operational practices will be an asset as we continue to build out Academy Bank's footprint and diverse lines of business. Post this

"David's unique background and demonstrated track record of scaling businesses through innovation and strong operational practices will be an asset as we continue to build out Academy Bank's footprint and diverse lines of business," said Paul Holewinski, Academy Bank's Chief Executive Officer. "His expertise will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious growth objectives and ensuring we deliver exceptional value to our clients and communities."

Mr. Staker's experience extends beyond his executive roles. Previously, he served as Vice President of Prairie Capital Management, Inc., where he advised ultra high-net-worth clients on strategic investment matters. As an attorney with Sonnenschein, Nath & Rosenthal (now Dentons LLP), he specialized in corporate finance, securities, and mergers and acquisitions, bringing a comprehensive understanding of complex financial and legal landscapes to the Board.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Staker is an active contributor to the Kansas City community and serves on the board of directors for JE Dunn Construction Group, Inc. He has also held leadership roles in several nonprofit organizations, including his current position as Chair of the Board of Trustees at Rockhurst High School. His commitment to community impact aligns seamlessly with Academy Bank's values and its dedication to supporting the communities it serves.

Mr. Staker holds a B.S. in Business Administration and a J.D., both from the University of Kansas, where he graduated Order of the Coif from the School of Law.

"I am honored to join the Board of Academy Bank and look forward to contributing to the bank's mission of creating financial opportunities for individuals and businesses across the region," said Mr. Staker. "I am excited to work with the Board to advance its vision to help make Academy Bank the go-to bank for associates, clients and communities it serves."

With Mr. Staker's appointment, Academy Bank continues to strengthen its board with leaders whose experience and insight will help shape the bank's future and fuel its ongoing success.

About Academy Bank

Academy Bank is a full-service commercial bank with $2.7 billion in assets and more than 72 banking centers in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. Honored as one of Fortune Magazine's "2023 Most Innovative Companies," Academy Bank provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management and mortgage services. Academy Bank is privately held and family-owned by Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $4.0 billion holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Academy Bank's sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, proudly serves active and retired military and civilian clients around the world. To learn more, visit http://www.academybank.com

