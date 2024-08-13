David Malcolm Announces Trevor VanSkiver as a Spring 2024 Scholarship Recipient

San Diego Business owner and philanthropist David Malcolm is pleased to announce that Trevor VanSkiver is the most recent recipient of the David Malcolm Scholarship

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Created in 2021, the David Malcolm Scholarship is intended to provide financial assistance to students who face economic, social, or personal challenges that may stand in the way of their academic and career success.

The $2,500 scholarship is awarded to a high school senior or college student based on academic achievement and a personal essay. The essay must highlight how the award will help the student on his or her educational and career paths. The essays are also intended to inspire others with their stories.

Trevor VanSkiver is the recipient of the scholarship for Spring 2024. His moving essay recalled his battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Diagnosed as a child, Trevor shared how cancer influenced his worldview and led him to a path of service to others. The experience inspired Trevor and his father to co-found the Dream Team, an endurance racing team.

The father-son endeavor raised enough money to fund 20 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Trevor's philanthropy doesn't stop there. He also volunteers with an organization called Billy Bear Hug, which provides teddy bears and other comfort items to young children with chronic illnesses. Trevor's lifelong goal is to work in the medical field so he can help others whose lives have been impacted by disease.

David Malcolm founded the scholarship to assist students like Trevor. Having grown up in an underprivileged household, Malcolm has a special understanding of the obstacles people may face to achieve their dreams. His success in the business world inspired him to help others persevere and meet their goals.

As a philanthropist, Malcolm understands the ripple effect that occurs when one person helps another. By making Trevor's educational path a little easier, more deserving people are likely to receive the compassion and encouragement they need to persevere during difficult times.

The David Malcolm Scholarship was originally awarded annually. This year, for the first time, it will be awarded in spring and in fall. To be eligible, applicants must be high school seniors, or have been accepted to or enrolled in an accredited college or university. All applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and submit a personal essay that might inspire others.

To learn more about this scholarship opportunity, visit the David Malcolm Scholarship website.

About David Malcolm

David Malcolm is a San Diego-based entrepreneur, real estate expert, and community leader. Having a long and successful career in real estate, he believes deeply in giving back. Among his various philanthropic endeavors, he is most passionate about helping provide higher education opportunities to youth and assisting the homeless in getting their lives back on track. He and his wife Annie also support two San Diego gymnasiums and other charitable non-profits.

