David Malcolm Recognized for Leadership Excellence, Accepted into the Los Angeles Business Journal Leadership Trust

David Malcolm, a real estate, public service, and philanthropy veteran, joins the Los Angeles Business Journal Leadership Trust, a Southern California business community.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Malcolm, a highly respected professional with over 50 years of experience, has been recognized for his leadership skills and has been accepted into the prestigious Los Angeles Business Journal Leadership Trust. This exclusive community group comprises influential business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs in the Los Angeles area.

Malcolm has contributed to the real estate industry, public and community service, and philanthropy throughout his remarkable career. He has been pivotal in managing sales, acquisitions, and loan negotiations, contributing to transactions cumulatively totaling more than $4 billion.

In addition to his achievements in real estate, Malcolm successfully managed 40 Rally's Hamburgers locations across San Diego, Orange, and Los Angeles counties, overseeing a workforce of more than 1,000 employees.

His commitment to public and community service is evident through his decade-long tenure as a City of Chula Vista Councilmember and his significant contributions to the California Coastal Commission, where he served for 12 years. Additionally, he brought his leadership acumen to the Port of San Diego as a Commissioner and held a charter membership with the California Judicial Performance Commission.

Malcolm expressed gratitude for the recognition and said, "I am deeply honored to join the esteemed Los Angeles Business Journal Leadership Trust. It is a privilege to be part of this community of influential leaders, and I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the Southern California business sector."

As a member, Malcolm will actively engage with the Los Angeles Business Journal Leadership, sharing his insights and collaborating with fellow members to enhance the local business community. He will be able to publish articles on the Los Angeles Business Journal website, participate in exclusive events, and benefit from a network of influential leaders in the region.

The Los Angeles Business Journal Leadership Trust recognizes David Malcolm's outstanding achievements and warmly welcomes him to their community. They are excited about the contributions he will bring to further elevate the business landscape in Southern California.

About Business Journals Leadership Trust:

The Business Journals Leadership Trust unites local business owners in a collaborative space, facilitating networking, idea-sharing, and inspiration. With a strong belief in the vital role of local businesses in the nation's economy, this organization actively promotes the generous exchange of knowledge, sharing ideas, strategies, and best practices.

About David Malcolm:

With over 50 years of experience in real estate, public service, and philanthropy, David Malcolm has effectively managed substantial real estate transactions and overseen numerous business operations throughout Southern California. He ardently believes in fostering a healthy business landscape in San Diego and the surrounding areas by nurturing the next generation of leaders. David exemplifies this dedication as a valued member of the Forbes Business Council and the Fast Company Executive Board, where he shares insightful perspectives with a nationwide readership.

Media Contact

Peter James MacCracken, Strategic Communications, (619) 275-4110, [email protected], https://www.strategic-communications.com/

SOURCE David Malcolm