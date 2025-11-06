David Pomeranz Shares his Journey at Exclusive LA Event, Featuring Insights from Dianetics

"The tools in Dianetics gave me a profound understanding of how the mind works and how to overcome the emotional hurdles that can hold us back," said Pomeranz. "It helped me reach new levels of creativity I hadn't known or accessed before." Post this

"The tools in Dianetics gave me a profound understanding of how the mind works and how to overcome the emotional hurdles that can hold us back," said Pomeranz. "It helped me reach new levels of creativity I hadn't known or accessed before."

The evening will include a special live acoustic performance by Pomeranz and a live interview about his personal growth and journey with Dianetics, highlighting how these insights have kept him grounded and inspired through a lifetime in music and theater. An intimate meet-and-greet follows where guests can take photos, get autographs and receive a personal gift from David.

Beloved by audiences worldwide—where his songs became generational anthems—Pomeranz continues to connect deeply with fans through his authenticity and warmth. His journey reflects a universal message of resilience, creative renewal and the power of understanding one's own mind.

This one-night-only event offers fans and newcomers alike a rare opportunity to experience David Pomeranz up close—revealing his creativity and the philosophy that helped shape his life and outlook on artistry.

Bridge Publications, Inc. is the publisher of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard, the bestselling book on the human mind.

Based in Los Angeles, Bridge Publications produces and distributes Mr. L. Ron Hubbard's nonfiction works across the world, making available the materials that have helped millions gain a greater understanding of themselves and the mind.

Media Contact

Sara Lucatero, Bridge Publications, 1 323-888-6200, [email protected], www.bridgepub.com

SOURCE Bridge Publications