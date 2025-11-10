David Pomeranz Shares Personal Journey of Confidence at Standing-Room-Only Performance in Los Angeles

"With Dianetics, I own creativity and am in command of myself," Pomeranz shared, "I decide something and go through with it and that was a big change with me. As an artist, I no longer suffer—I am more myself and life is just so much fun." Post this

In today's social media-driven world, where artists are constantly under scrutiny, pressures on creative professionals have only intensified. A contemporary industry study found insecurity and self-doubt are at an all-time high—87% of creative arts and design professionals experience intense feelings of self-doubt—the highest rate of any professional field.

Despite countless self-help fads and therapies, many talented artists never fully escape the grip of anxiety and insecurity and remain held back by self-imposed mental restraints. Pomeranz is among the few who rose above these barriers, taking control of his career through applying the principles of Dianetics.

"With Dianetics, I own creativity and am in command of myself," Pomeranz shared, "I decide something and go through with it and that was a big change with me. As an artist, I no longer suffer—I am more myself and life is just so much fun."

After the discussion, fans eagerly lined up for book signings and personal photographs with Pomeranz. Many expressed newfound inspiration and motivation to overcome their own mental barriers and achieve lasting personal growth.

"This is my first time hearing of Dianetics," Susan explained, "and now I'm really curious what the book is about and how it changes people's lives. We need books like Dianetics to raise social awareness and encourage people to think positively in every aspect."

For his devoted fans who filled the venue to capacity, the evening was an unforgettable opportunity to see and meet the legendary artist. Moreover, it carried a message of inspiration—that anyone can overcome the barriers of insecurity and self-doubt by taking action to do something new about their mental health.

"It's great to know there is a science to improve mental health," April said, "this is the first time I have heard of Dianetics and I look forward to reading it. A lot of people have been affected by mental health and it should be a very big help for everyone."

Bridge Publications, based in Los Angeles, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information visit www.dianetics.org.

