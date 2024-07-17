David Schreiber Joins Cullinan Properties as Chief Investment Officer

David's extensive and dynamic background in acquisitions, development, and capital raising, will be instrumental as we continue to expand and enhance our portfolio. His expertise will undoubtedly drive our growth and success." Post this

David joins Cullinan Properties with over 20 years of experience in the real estate investment sector. Most recently, he was the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of AneVista Group, a real estate private equity firm focused primarily on the development, acquisition, and operation of small format, daily-needs shopping centers.

Prior to AneVista Group, David had a distinguished career at LaSalle Investment Management, where he served as Managing Director – Acquisitions and Retail Sector Lead. During his 16-year tenure at LaSalle, he was responsible for sourcing and executing more than $4 billion of acquisitions and developments across a broad range of property types, risk profiles, markets, and transaction structures, including deep experience in retail, mixed-use, office, and medical office properties.

David holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Colgate University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University with concentrations in Real Estate, Finance, Entrepreneurship, and Marketing. He currently serves as Vice Chair for Urban Land Institute's national Commercial and Retail Development Council and formerly served as Vice Chair for ULI's national Office Development Council.

David will be based in Cullinan Properties' Chicagoland office.

About Cullinan Properties

For more than 35 years, Cullinan Properties has been a leading developer of real estate specializing in commercial and mixed-use developments and acquisitions. With offices in Peoria, IL, Chicago, IL, St. Louis, MO, and Tampa, FL, Cullinan Properties is a multi-disciplined real estate firm that develops, manages, and owns mixed-use, retail, multifamily, office, governmental, and healthcare properties throughout the United States. Cullinan is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For additional information about Cullinan Properties, visit CullinanProperties.com and @CullinanProperties on LinkedIn.

