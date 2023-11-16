David Shulkin, Former US Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Joins Kontakt.io's Healthcare Advisory Board

"I follow health technology closely, and I have found Kontakt.io's solutions highly differentiated and compelling. Providers today are prioritizing improved efficiencies and workforce issues. Kontakt.io offers best-in-class solutions for these priorities." Post this

In addition to his government service, Dr. Shulkin is a renowned healthcare executive who has held leadership positions at several prominent hospitals and health systems. Notably, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Beth Israel in New York and Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey, where he drove strategic initiatives and improved patient outcomes.

"Dr. Shulkin's deep understanding of healthcare systems, both in government and the private sector, is invaluable," commented Philipp von Gilsa, CEO of Kontakt.io. "With his guidance, we will continue to trailblaze in our relentless effort to digitally transform health systems and help them optimize operations and transform experiences."

"I follow health technology closely, and I have found Kontakt.io's solutions highly differentiated and compelling," stated Dr. Shulkin. "Providers today are prioritizing improved efficiencies and workforce issues. Kontakt.io offers best-in-class solutions for these priorities."

