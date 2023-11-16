David Shulkin, Former US Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Joins Kontakt.io's Healthcare Advisory Board

The Appointment Fuels Kontakt.io's Ambition to Drive Innovation in Healthcare Systems.
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kontakt.io, the leader in Inpatient Journey Analytics, is proud to welcome Dr. David Shulkin, former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and esteemed healthcare executive, to its Healthcare Advisory Board. Dr. Shulkin's extensive experience and dedication to improving healthcare systems will be pivotal in guiding Kontakt.io's mission of creating responsive health systems through innovative technology.
Dr. Shulkin's remarkable career spans both public service and healthcare leadership. As the ninth Secretary of the VA, he has demonstrated unwavering commitment to enhancing the care and services provided to veterans. His inclusion in Modern Healthcare's list of "One Hundred Most Influential People in American Healthcare" is a testament to his contributions to the industry.
In addition to his government service, Dr. Shulkin is a renowned healthcare executive who has held leadership positions at several prominent hospitals and health systems. Notably, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Beth Israel in New York and Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey, where he drove strategic initiatives and improved patient outcomes.
"Dr. Shulkin's deep understanding of healthcare systems, both in government and the private sector, is invaluable," commented Philipp von Gilsa, CEO of Kontakt.io. "With his guidance, we will continue to trailblaze in our relentless effort to digitally transform health systems and help them optimize operations and transform experiences."
"I follow health technology closely, and I have found Kontakt.io's solutions highly differentiated and compelling," stated Dr. Shulkin. "Providers today are prioritizing improved efficiencies and workforce issues. Kontakt.io offers best-in-class solutions for these priorities."
Kontakt.io is the leader in Inpatient Journey Analytics. By understanding how patients and equipment move through the care delivery process, we uncover waste, optimize workflows, streamline capacity, and help your staff and patients feel seen and valued. Using AI, IoT, and RTLS, we enable responsive health systems that anticipate and adapt to constantly changing operational and human needs. Since 2013, Kontakt.io has provided solutions to +32,000 end users, delivered via +1,200 partners, and deployed +4 million IoT devices in the field.
