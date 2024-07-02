David Weekley Homes Announces 2024 National Preferred Partners

David Weekley Homes, one of the nation's largest privately held home builders, is pleased to announce the winners of its 20th annual National Preferred Partner Survey.

HOUSTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Weekley Homes, one of the nation's largest privately held home builders, is pleased to announce the winners of its 20th annual National Preferred Partner Survey. The award recognizes field and manufacturing partners who have consistently operated at world-class levels, as determined by the home builder's supplier evaluation platform. This comprehensive process, anchored by the National Preferred Partner Survey, evaluates companies in the areas of quality and customer service.

"At David Weekley Homes, we've built our brand's reputation on providing an unparalleled homebuying experience for our customers," said Vice President of Supply Chain Services John Schiegg from David Weekley Homes. "Our National Preferred Partners play a major role in helping us maintain this reputation, so we're very grateful for these valuable relationships and their strong commitment to delivering nothing less than excellence."

Every year, David Weekley Homes awards the preferred partners who exceeded expectations the previous year. The following 13 manufacturer partners are recognized as National Preferred Partners:

DuPont

Eaton

GAF

InSinkErator

James Hardie

Johns Manville

Kwikset

LiftMaster

Moen

Sherwin-Williams

Simpson Strong-Tie

Weyerhaeuser

Zurn

For the category honoring field partners as National Preferred Partners, the following 12 are recognized:

84 Lumber

Acme Brick

Beacon

Contract Lumber

Electrolux

HomeTeam Pest Defense

Installed Building Products

L&W Supply

Lanehart Electrical Contractors

MasterBrand Cabinets

Seybro Door and Weatherstrip Co. Inc.

SRS Distribution

The National Preferred Partner Survey format consists of two questions with a 1-to-5 rating system for partners and is sent to David Weekley Homes team members who are currently doing business with them in their market. When the partners receive their quarterly results, they are shown how they rank amongst National Preferred Partners in their industry as well as the contact information for each David Weekley Homes team member who completed an evaluation for them.

The evaluation process involves a comprehensive system of feedback and discussion that enables David Weekley Homes to measure excellence among all established trade partners and their channel partners. Providers that receive the highest scores throughout the year are presented with the prestigious National Preferred Partners Award.

A total of 122 companies were evaluated this year and 20% percent achieved the designation of National Preferred Partner. Many companies who partner with David Weekley Homes have been recognized as a National Preferred Partner multiple times, including Beacon.

"Once again, we're excited to congratulate Beacon for being named a National Preferred Partner," Schiegg said. "We're grateful for their incredible partnership and greatly appreciate their consistency in providing high-quality products and extraordinary service."

In addition, Kwikset is a first-time recipient of the National Preferred Partner award.

"We're excited to recognize Kwikset as a National Preferred Partner of David Weekley Homes," said Schiegg. "They have demonstrated themselves to be a leader in product innovation for lock manufacturing and have an unwavering dedication to delighting customers."

David Weekley Homes is proud to recognize these National Preferred Partners and is committed to building exemplary supply partnerships throughout the home building industry and beyond.

To learn more about David Weekley Homes, visit http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 markets across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley Homes has been recognized 18 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 120,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

Media Contact

Communications Team, David Weekley Homes, 713-316-3120, [email protected], www.davidweekleyhomes.com

SOURCE David Weekley Homes