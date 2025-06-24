David Weekley Homes Announces 2025 National Preferred Partners

David Weekley Homes, one of the nation's largest privately held home builders, is pleased to announce the winners of its 21st annual National Preferred Partner Survey.

HOUSTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Weekley Homes, one of the nation's largest privately held home builders, is pleased to announce the winners of its 21st annual National Preferred Partner Survey. The award recognizes field and manufacturing partners who have consistently operated at world-class levels, as determined by the home builder's supplier evaluation platform. This comprehensive process, anchored by the National Preferred Partner Survey, evaluates companies in the areas of quality and customer service.

"At David Weekley Homes, we've built our reputation of being a world-class brand on providing the best in design, choice and service for our customers," said Vice President of Purchasing and Supply Chain Services John Schiegg from David Weekley Homes. "We are incredibly grateful for our strong partnerships with our National Preferred Partners who consistently go above and beyond expectations, helping us deliver high-quality products to our customers."

Every year, David Weekley Homes awards the preferred partners who exceeded expectations the previous year. The following 12 manufacturer partners are recognized as National Preferred Partners:

DuPont

GAF

James Hardie

Johns Manville

Moen

Owens Corning

Sherwin-Williams

Simpson Strong-Tie

Schneider Electric

Trane

Weyerhaeuser

Zurn

For the category honoring field partners as National Preferred Partners, the following 12 are recognized:

84 Lumber

ABC Supply/ L&W Supply

Acme Brick

Beacon

Builder's FirstSource

Electrolux

HomeTeam Pest Defense

Installed Building Products

Lanehart Electrical/ Lighting Connection

McCoy's Building Supply

Building Supply Seybro Doors

SRS Distribution

The National Preferred Partner Survey format consists of two questions with a 1-to-5 rating system for partners and is sent to David Weekley Homes team members who are currently doing business with them in their market. When the partners receive their quarterly results, they are shown how they rank amongst National Preferred Partners in their industry as well as the contact information for each David Weekley Homes team member who completed an evaluation for them.

The evaluation process involves a comprehensive system of feedback and discussion that enables David Weekley Homes to measure excellence among all established trade partners and their channel partners. Providers that receive the highest scores throughout the year are presented with the prestigious National Preferred Partners Award.

A total of 118 companies were evaluated this year and 20% percent achieved the designation of National Preferred Partner. Many companies who partner with David Weekley Homes have been recognized as a National Preferred Partner multiple times, including Zurn.

"We greatly appreciate our valued partnership with Zurn and are excited to congratulate them for once again being named a National Preferred Partner," Schiegg said. "They consistently provide high-quality products and incredible service, helping us delight our customers with their dream home."

In addition, McCoy's Building Supply is a first-time recipient of the National Preferred Partner award.

"We're thrilled McCoy's Building Supply has earned the distinction of National Preferred Partner of David Weekley Homes," said Schiegg. "They have demonstrated their exceptional expertise and commitment to creating an unparalleled homebuying experience for our customers."

David Weekley Homes is proud to recognize these National Preferred Partners and is committed to building exemplary supply partnerships throughout the home building industry and beyond.

To learn more about David Weekley Homes, visit http://www.DavidWeekleyHomes.com.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 markets across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley Homes has been recognized 19 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 125,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at http://www.DavidWeekleyHomes.com.

Media Contact

Communications Team, David Weekley Homes, 713-316-3120, [email protected], www.DavidWeekleyHomes.com

SOURCE David Weekley Homes