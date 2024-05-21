David Weekley Homes Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition

David Weekley Homes today announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer John Johnson and the appointment of Jay A Brown to be the next Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Mr. Johnson has led the company as Chief Executive Officer for 20 years. Mr. Brown has served on the Weekley Homes Board of Directors for 6 years.

HOUSTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston, TX (May 21, 2024): David Weekley Homes today announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer John Johnson and the appointment of Jay A Brown to be the next Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Mr. Johnson has led the company as Chief Executive Officer for 20 years. Mr. Brown has served on the Weekley Homes Board of Directors for 6 years.

"John has done a tremendous job leading Weekley Homes over many years," stated David Weekley, founder. "Under his leadership, we have expanded to be a national home builder and lead the industry in customer satisfaction scores. Further, John has guided our company to become a perennial recipient of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' honors. We are grateful for John and wish him all the best in his retirement."

Johnson joined Weekley Homes in 1990 as COO and became CEO in 2003. Johnson will continue to serve on the Weekley Homes Board of Directors following his retirement from the CEO role.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jay as the next CEO of David Weekley Homes," stated Mr. Weekley. "His understanding and embrace of our culture, coupled with his leadership capabilities, make him the ideal choice to accelerate our growth and capture the opportunities ahead of us. As we embark on our Expedition Evergreen to double our home closings, further embrace technology, and continue to improve our customer experience, we are excited to have Jay lead the team."

"David Weekley Homes' commitment to serve people both through building dream homes and sharing company ownership shines as a bright light," stated Brown. "With a third of Weekley Homes ownership committed to Charitable Trusts, we are serving some of the world's most helpless and hopeless through more than 100 charities in 35 countries. Another third of Weekley Homes is owned by our team members who meaningfully share in the rewards of their work. It's an incredible honor to join the team and mission at Weekley Homes. I look forward to working with my new teammates and the Board to lead Weekley Homes through the next chapter of growth and impact."

Previously, Brown was the CEO and President of Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) from 2016 to 2024. From 2008 to 2016, Brown was the Chief Financial Officer of Crown Castle. He held several roles in corporate development and finance after joining Crown Castle in 1999. Prior to joining Crown Castle, Brown worked for a start-up health care company and Arthur Andersen LLP. Brown holds a BBA from Baylor University.

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 markets across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley Homes has been recognized 18 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 120,000 homes and had revenues in excess of $3 billion dollars last year. If you are interested in applying to join the team at David Weekley Homes, visit http://www.workforweekley.com.

