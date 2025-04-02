David Weekley Homes Ranks No. 19 on Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List

Fortune magazine, one of the nation's foremost business publications, has recognized David Weekley Homes as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in its annual rankings of employee culture and success.

HOUSTON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortune magazine, one of the nation's foremost business publications, has recognized David Weekley Homes as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in its annual rankings of employee culture and success.

"Being named for the 19th time on the 100 Best Companies to Work For list is an incredible honor," said Jay Brown, CEO of David Weekley Homes. "This recognition from Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine reaffirms the passion and dedication of our team members to creating a truly special place to work."

David Weekley Homes ranks No. 19 on the 100 Best list, moving up 36 spots from its position in 2024. This year's list is based on an analysis of anonymous survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index™. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. David Weekley Homes employs more than 1,700 team members nationwide.

"I'm proud of the extraordinarily kind and unique culture our team members have built," Brown said. "The genuine care and excellence I see every day across our organization reflects our shared commitment to enhancing the lives of our team, our customers and our community."

David Weekley Homes serves the surrounding communities in the 19 markets where it builds through the volunteer and philanthropic efforts of its outreach program called CARE. The company partners with many nonprofit organizations to donate time, talents, resources and money to help those in need.

CARE endeavors included working with local and national nonprofit organizations across the country, such as Ronald McDonald House Charities, National MS Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and many more. Last year alone, team members participated in 152 outreach projects impacting more than 720,000 lives.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 markets across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." David Weekley Homes has been recognized 19 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 125,000 homes. If you're interested in applying for a job at David Weekley Homes, visit http://www.workforweekley.com.

Media Contact

Ali Greenhalgh, David Weekley Homes, 713-316-3120, [email protected], DavidWeekleyHomes.com

SOURCE David Weekley Homes