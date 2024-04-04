David Weekley Homes Ranks No. 55 On Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For List

Fortune magazine, one of the nation's foremost business publications, has recognized David Weekley Homes as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in its annual rankings of employee culture and success.

HOUSTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortune magazine, one of the nation's foremost business publications, has recognized David Weekley Homes as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in its annual rankings of employee culture and success.

"It is an incredible honor to be named for the 18th time on the 100 Best Companies to Work For list," said David Weekley, chairman of David Weekley Homes. "Receiving this accolade from Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine reaffirms our dedication to providing our team members with an outstanding workplace culture and a variety of benefits to enhance their lives."

David Weekley Homes ranks No. 55 on the 100 Best list, which is based on an analysis of anonymous survey responses of nearly 630,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index®. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. David Weekley Homes employs more than 1,500 team members nationwide.

"I am excited to see our commitment to our team members, our customers and our community recognized," Weekley said. "We are proud of our team and strive for excellence both in the workplace and outside of the workplace by delighting our customers and the members of our community."

David Weekley Homes serves the surrounding communities in the 19 markets where it builds through the volunteer and philanthropic efforts of its outreach program called CARE. The company partners with many nonprofit organizations to donate time, talents, resources and money to help those in need.

CARE endeavors included working with local and national nonprofit organizations across the country, such as Ronald McDonald House Charities, National MS Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and many more. Last year alone, team members participated in 122 outreach projects impacting more than 460,000 lives.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 markets across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley Homes has been recognized 18 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 120,000 homes. If you're interested in applying for a job at David Weekley Homes, visit http://www.workforweekley.com.

