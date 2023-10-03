David Zierk, PsyD releases 'Mind Rules: Who's in Control - You or Your Mind?

New book shows how the mind operates on a set of unspoken, yet extremely persuasive internalized rules that empowers individuals to elevate their current state and evolve into the person they were destined to become

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In his role as a psychologist, David Zierk endeavors to assist individuals in comprehending, structuring, and successfully traversing their inner realms — the realm of their own minds. Although there exists substantial knowledge on regulating emotions, managing thoughts, and steering actions, the mystery of the mind's underlying mechanisms remain an enigma.

In "Mind Rules: Who's in Control - You or Your Mind?" (published by Archway Publishing), Zierk delves into the inner workings of the human mind. This concealed playbook guides the mind through a set of unspoken yet incredibly influential internalized rules. Grasping the mechanisms of these mind rules bestows upon individuals a remarkable advantage. This understanding empowers them to enhance their current state, navigate the complexities of the world, cultivate a sustainable perspective, and propel themselves forward with productivity.

Familiarity with the workings of "the mind" positions individuals strategically to gain deeper insights into its intricate mechanics. Consequently, this heightened awareness significantly enhances their odds of realizing their inherent potential and evolving into the person they were destined to become.

"The challenge for you is to learn how to be open-minded and not blindly controlled by your dispirited past. Or, stated more directly, the task at hand is to accomplish the art of mind control by improving your mastery of being in control of your mind as opposed to your mind controlling you," Zierk says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answered, "Knowing how the mind works helps you examine how you think, feel, and perceive and even imagine yourself in the world. And that awareness gives you greater control over how you choose to live." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/848178-mind-rules

"Mind Rules: Who's in Control - You or Your Mind?"

By David Zierk, PsyD

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 300 pages | ISBN 9781665744423

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 300 pages | ISBN 9781665744416

E-Book | 300 pages | ISBN 9781665744409

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

David Zierk, PsyD, is a clinical psychologist in the Denver area, helping people navigate life's most challenging and perplexing circumstances. His specialty focuses on teaching individuals to be smart and savvy, especially when confronted by "unsolvable" problems — those pesky situations that keep recurring and triggering narrow-minded control freakery. Throughout his career, Zierk has worked with individuals, couples, and families who feel stuck from dealing with unwanted private experiences and stressful circumstances that repeat, are easily triggered, and do not reveal immediate solutions. Such moments are frustrating, distressful, and painful. In responding to life's trickiest moments, we repeatedly do the same thing. This human inclination for repetitive behavior inspired Zierk to create "Mind Rules." Readers can find additional information on the web at davidzierk.com and riqcenter.com.

