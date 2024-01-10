Davis Oral Surgery & Implant Center Announces New Website

Davis Oral Surgery & Implant Center of Davis, CA, recently launched a new website, https://www.oralsurgerydavis.com. Board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Samer Albadawi, is a California native who considers it a privilege to practice in his home state. He completed his undergraduate studies at UCLA and then earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine (DMD) and Masters in Public Health (MPH) from the University of Pittsburgh's School of Dental Medicine.
DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Davis Oral Surgery & Implant Center of Davis, CA, recently launched a new website, https://www.oralsurgerydavis.com. Board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Samer Albadawi, is a California native who considers it a privilege to practice in his home state. He completed his undergraduate studies at UCLA and then earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine (DMD) and Masters in Public Health (MPH) from the University of Pittsburgh's School of Dental Medicine.
His passion for oral and maxillofacial surgery inspired him to complete a one-year surgical internship at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. After his internship, Dr. Albadawi completed his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Anesthesia training at the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine in Newark, New Jersey, serving as chief resident in his last year.
He has gained extensive experience in dentoalveolar surgery, bone grafting, CT-guided implant surgery, pediatric and adult IV anesthesia, maxillofacial trauma, orthognathic surgery, reconstruction, nerve microsurgery, and treating jaw diseases.
In addition, Dr. Albadawi participates in cleft lip and palate missions in Bangladesh and local outreach events hosted by the California CareForce.
He has the following certifications: Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS), and Basic Life Support (BLS).
Dr. Albadawi also belongs to the following professional organizations: Diplomat, American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS), American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS), California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (CALAOMS), California Dental Association (CDA), American Dental Association (ADA), and the Sacramento District Dental Society (SDDS).
"At Davis Oral Surgery and Implant Center, each patient is treated like family. Every treatment plan uses the latest modern technologies based on individual patient needs," shares Dr. Samer Albadawi. "We provide comfortable care and create a pleasant experience so our patients can receive the outstanding smile they deserve. We ensure minimal wait times for your procedure and accommodate same-day emergencies for infections and pain."
Davis Oral Surgery & Implant Center offers the following services:
- Dental Implants
- Dental Implant Supported Fixed and Removable Prosthetics
- All-on-X Full Arch Restoring
- Wisdom Teeth Removal
- Coronectomies
- Bone Grafting
- Socket Preservation
- Sinus Lifts
- Ridge Augmentation
- Infuse® Bone Morphogenic Protein
- Dentoalveolar Surgery
- Extractions
- Pre-Prosthetic Surgery
- Surgically Assisted Orthodontics
- Impacted Tooth Exposure
- Impacted Teeth Extractions
- Premolar Extractions
- Frenectomies
- Oral Pathology
- Biopsies
- Removal of Benign Tumors and Lesions
- Facial Trauma Treatments
- Anesthesia
- Intravenous sedation
- General Anesthesia
- 3D Cone Beam Imaging (CT scan)
- Computer-guided implant placement
- DEXIS Intraoral Scanner
About Davis Oral Surgery & Implant Center
Davis Oral Surgery & Implant Center is a comprehensive oral and maxillofacial surgery practice providing compassionate, individualized clinical care using modern technologies. They serve the communities of Woodland, Winters, Dixon, Vacaville, Sacramento, and Fairfield.
The languages spoken in the office between Dr. Albadawi and his staff include English, Arabic, Spanish, and Mandarin.
Their office is located at:
2035 Lyndell Terrace, Suite 110
Davis, CA 95616
The building is across the street from Sutter Hospital and features a large accessible parking lot for patients. To learn more or make an appointment, call 530-297-7000 or visit their website at https://www.oralsurgerydavis.com/.
