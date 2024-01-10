Davis Oral Surgery & Implant Center Announces New Website

At Davis Oral Surgery and Implant Center, each patient is treated like family. Every treatment plan uses the latest modern technologies based on individual patient needs. We provide comfortable care and create a pleasant experience so our patients can receive the outstanding smile they deserve... Post this

He has gained extensive experience in dentoalveolar surgery, bone grafting, CT-guided implant surgery, pediatric and adult IV anesthesia, maxillofacial trauma, orthognathic surgery, reconstruction, nerve microsurgery, and treating jaw diseases.

In addition, Dr. Albadawi participates in cleft lip and palate missions in Bangladesh and local outreach events hosted by the California CareForce.

He has the following certifications: Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS), and Basic Life Support (BLS).

Dr. Albadawi also belongs to the following professional organizations: Diplomat, American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS), American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS), California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (CALAOMS), California Dental Association (CDA), American Dental Association (ADA), and the Sacramento District Dental Society (SDDS).

"At Davis Oral Surgery and Implant Center, each patient is treated like family. Every treatment plan uses the latest modern technologies based on individual patient needs," shares Dr. Samer Albadawi. "We provide comfortable care and create a pleasant experience so our patients can receive the outstanding smile they deserve. We ensure minimal wait times for your procedure and accommodate same-day emergencies for infections and pain."

Davis Oral Surgery & Implant Center offers the following services:

Dental Implants

Dental Implant Supported Fixed and Removable Prosthetics

All-on-X Full Arch Restoring

Wisdom Teeth Removal

Coronectomies

Bone Grafting

Socket Preservation

Sinus Lifts

Ridge Augmentation

Infuse® Bone Morphogenic Protein

Dentoalveolar Surgery

Extractions

Pre-Prosthetic Surgery

Surgically Assisted Orthodontics

Impacted Tooth Exposure

Impacted Teeth Extractions

Premolar Extractions

Frenectomies

Oral Pathology

Biopsies

Removal of Benign Tumors and Lesions

Facial Trauma Treatments

Anesthesia

Intravenous sedation

General Anesthesia

3D Cone Beam Imaging (CT scan)

Computer-guided implant placement

DEXIS Intraoral Scanner

About Davis Oral Surgery & Implant Center

Davis Oral Surgery & Implant Center is a comprehensive oral and maxillofacial surgery practice providing compassionate, individualized clinical care using modern technologies. They serve the communities of Woodland, Winters, Dixon, Vacaville, Sacramento, and Fairfield.

The languages spoken in the office between Dr. Albadawi and his staff include English, Arabic, Spanish, and Mandarin.

Their office is located at:

2035 Lyndell Terrace, Suite 110

Davis, CA 95616

The building is across the street from Sutter Hospital and features a large accessible parking lot for patients. To learn more or make an appointment, call 530-297-7000 or visit their website at https://www.oralsurgerydavis.com/.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com/

SOURCE Davis Oral Surgery & Implant Center