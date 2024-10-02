Davis School District joins the Utah Purchasing Group by Bidnet Direct

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

"We strive to be as transparent as possible and to give all the information we have about the bid opportunity and the procurement process to all of our vendors. By becoming a part of the Utah Purchasing Group, we can provide all solicitation details instantly so our vendors won't have to contact us and they can log in and view everything in real time. This has allowed us to create a more seamless bid process and has provided more participation from vendors across the state," stated Lori Peterson, Purchasing Director of Davis School District.

As a participating agency of the Utah Purchasing Group, it allows Davis School District to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the Utah Purchasing Group, any suppliers looking to do business with Davis School District can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/utah/davisschooldistrict. Davis School District encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Utah Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, Davis School District can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. Davis School District also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Utah Purchasing Group in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the Utah Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/utah/davisschooldistrict. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Utah government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Utah Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Davis School District:

Davis School District is a school district serving Davis County, Utah, United States. Headquartered in the county seat of Farmington, it is the 61st largest school district in the United States and the 2nd largest school district in Utah with 72,987 students attending Davis schools as of 2019.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Utah Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

