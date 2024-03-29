Dawn Cloin, Jen Hardesty, and Becky Jacobs of INFINITI HR are Featured in Washington Business Journal Special Edition

Three inspiring women leaders of leading HR outsourcing firm, INFINITI HR, are featured in the Women's History Month edition of WBJ's People on the Move.

BURTONSVILLE, Md., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of the Washington Business Journal's special edition of People on the Move highlighting Women's History Month, Dawn Cloin, Jen Hardesty, and Becky Jacobs of INFINITI HR, a rapidly growing and customer-focused PEO, are being featured in the March 2024 issue. Below are some of the questions and responses they shared with us and WBJ on their life, inspirations and thoughts as local women in the workplace.

Meet Dawn

Dawn Cloin is a female powerhouse and veteran in the PEO space as the VP of Benefits for INFINITI HR. She has played many roles throughout her career. She went from wanting to be a casting director to getting a job early on working in "personnel" for a staffing firm. This "start" in HR has led to benefits finding her. She now leads a team of eight in comprehensive benefit administration, onboarding, legal compliance, operations planning, billing, enrollment, and ERP system implementation and application.

Dawn gives advice about having strength and courage as a woman to be anything you want to be, and she often talks about how to succeed as a woman in a male-dominated field, while still being your authentic self. Inspired by her mother, Dawn is breaking barriers and proving that anything is possible with hard work, determination, and a bit of grit. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her two grandchildren.

Meet Jen

Jennifer Hardesty brings 20+ years of human resources management experience to INFINITI HR where she is growing and leading the implementation department. She develops workflow processes and strategic roadmaps for implementing new technologies and prepares employees within deadline, budget, and client needs. Most recently, Jen completed a large and successful Smartsheet project. Based on her daily guidance and superior leadership, these new technical implementations are having significant effects on INFINITI HR's productivity and revenue.

She is a strong decision-maker, problem-solver, and time manager who has learned the importance of setting healthy boundaries. "I'm blessed to have found a company that values work/life balance and supports women in the workplace." Jen is a champion of strong working women and recognizes the need to harness the vision and achievements of people who hold themselves accountable to futures beyond their own. She resides in Ellicott City, Maryland with her children who are 10, 8, and 3.

Meet Becky

Becky Jacobs is Director of Payroll Operations at INFINITI HR where she leads a team of 15. She has spent 30 years in the industry and has worked in the bustling PEO space for the past decade. She is used to working hard as payroll never stops – "People need to be paid, every single day and there is a constant drive to keep things moving." Her favorite part about being associated with INFINITI is working cross-functionally to achieve continuous improvement in payroll processing and delivery operations.

Outside of work, Becky is passionate about her kids and grandkids and has started working on her own petting zoo at home – where she has recently added mini cows to the mix of chickens and more. She has been lucky to have many supportive women role models in her life and has always been inspired by the amazing imagination of J. K. Rowling. She feels lucky to have ended up in her current role and encourages other women to tap into their unique gifts and give it to the world.

To view the full issue, click here.

