Dawn Goodrich Joins Queue Associates as Chief Operations Officer to Spearhead Global Expansion

Queue Associates has appointed Dawn Goodrich as its new Chief Operations Officer, bringing over two decades of finance and operations expertise. Jeffrey Goldstein is enthusiastic about Dawn's global experience, anticipating international expansion. Dawn plans to optimize operations, scale strategically, and ensure compliance for Queue's global growth, spearheading day-to-day functions and strategic initiatives.
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Queue Associates is excited to announce the appointment of Dawn Goodrich as the new Chief Operations Officer (COO), marking a pivotal moment in the Company's growth strategy after a strategic gap in the leadership team. Dawn brings over two decades of invaluable expertise, having held senior positions in finance and operations across diverse industries, including contract manufacturing, semiconductor, intellectual property, AI, SaaS (Software as a Service), and more.
When asked about this newest addition, Jeffrey Goldstein, Queue's CEO, said, "We are excited to have Dawn on the Queue Team as our Chief Operations Officer! With her global experience and dedication, we know we will accomplish international expansion. She will be an excellent role model for the rest of the team."
Dawn and Jeff started their professional alliance when introduced to each other by a mutual associate that both have known for 10+ years. Dawn stated that she is "quite excited to see the type of growth that Queue has been experiencing post-pandemic." In terms of her plans for Queue, Dawn emphasized her extensive background: "With 20+ years of progressive experience in finance and operations management, that include successful IPOs, start-ups through growth stage, and a multitude of M&A transactions globally, I'm in a good position to help address the expansion and global growth. We will build upon the existing strengths of Queue by optimizing operations, scaling strategically, and ensuring robust compliance across all entities."
Given Dawn's stellar track record and expertise, Queue Associates is thrilled to have her on board. Before joining Queue Associates, Dawn was the COO at Ultron.AI, a pioneering AI retail technology startup. Her illustrious career encompasses leadership roles such as COO, CFO, CAO, and VP of Finance, both privately and publicly held multinational corporations. In her new role, Dawn will lead operations on a global scale, focusing on day-to-day functions while driving strategic initiatives. She will spearhead business development through strategic plans to fortify Queue's marketing presence, along with managing budgets, allocating resources, and enhancing the Company's business processes. Beyond her professional endeavors, Dawn finds joy in various activities, including time with family and friends, snow skiing, camping adventures, exploring different corners of the world, and relishing the beauty of laughter.
With Dawn Goodrich at the helm of operations, Queue Associates anticipates a new chapter marked by strategic innovation, expansion, and sustainable global growth.
About Queue:
Queue Associates is a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner committed to delivering cutting-edge Microsoft implementations and services to businesses across various industries. With a focus on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Queue helps clients optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and a diverse, talented team, Queue is dedicated to driving success for its global clientele.
