Dawn Goodrich Joins Queue Associates as Chief Operations Officer to Spearhead Global Expansion

Dawn and Jeff started their professional alliance when introduced to each other by a mutual associate that both have known for 10+ years. Dawn stated that she is "quite excited to see the type of growth that Queue has been experiencing post-pandemic." In terms of her plans for Queue, Dawn emphasized her extensive background: "With 20+ years of progressive experience in finance and operations management, that include successful IPOs, start-ups through growth stage, and a multitude of M&A transactions globally, I'm in a good position to help address the expansion and global growth. We will build upon the existing strengths of Queue by optimizing operations, scaling strategically, and ensuring robust compliance across all entities."

Given Dawn's stellar track record and expertise, Queue Associates is thrilled to have her on board. Before joining Queue Associates, Dawn was the COO at Ultron.AI, a pioneering AI retail technology startup. Her illustrious career encompasses leadership roles such as COO, CFO, CAO, and VP of Finance, both privately and publicly held multinational corporations. In her new role, Dawn will lead operations on a global scale, focusing on day-to-day functions while driving strategic initiatives. She will spearhead business development through strategic plans to fortify Queue's marketing presence, along with managing budgets, allocating resources, and enhancing the Company's business processes. Beyond her professional endeavors, Dawn finds joy in various activities, including time with family and friends, snow skiing, camping adventures, exploring different corners of the world, and relishing the beauty of laughter.

With Dawn Goodrich at the helm of operations, Queue Associates anticipates a new chapter marked by strategic innovation, expansion, and sustainable global growth.

Queue Associates is a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner committed to delivering cutting-edge Microsoft implementations and services to businesses across various industries. With a focus on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Queue helps clients optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and a diverse, talented team, Queue is dedicated to driving success for its global clientele.

