Dawn McGruer, Global Business Growth Coach Accepted into Forbes Coaches Council

Dawn was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Dawn has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Dawn will also have the opportunity to share her expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Dawn will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

"I am absolutely thrilled to join the Forbes Coaches Council where I'll have the opportunity to collaborate with other top coaches and industry leaders. Being part of such an outstanding community will enable me to share my knowledge and insights, and continue to solidify my leadership role in the coaching industry."

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

