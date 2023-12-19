Dawn Morgan Elevated to Assistant Vice President, Client Services at Wise F&I

Wise F&I, a leading provider of finance and insurance (F&I) solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dawn Morgan to the position of Assistant Vice President of Client Services.

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wise F&I, a leading provider of finance and insurance (F&I) solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dawn Morgan to the position of Assistant Vice President of Client Services.

Dawn brings over 15 years of invaluable experience in the automotive industry, having expertise in various capacities ranging from F&I roles in dealerships to her tenure in the auto lending sector. Dawn has been an integral part of the Wise F&I team for an impressive 12 years, showcasing unwavering dedication and a deep understanding of the industry.

Dawn's journey at Wise F&I has been marked by her exceptional contributions to the Compliance Department over 11 years, with roles spanning different titles. In 2019, she led the Client Services division for a year, displaying remarkable leadership and a keen understanding of client needs.

With a background in education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Dawn brings a unique perspective to her role, blending her foundation with a paralegal certificate obtained from St. Louis Community College in 2009.

Dawn's transition to Assistant Vice President of Client Services is a testament to her exceptional dedication to Wise F&I's mission of providing unparalleled service to our agent and dealer customers. She is eager to continue fostering a culture of knowledge and collaboration internally, ensuring that the service provided consistently exceeds client expectations.

Dawn Morgan's appointment is a reflection of Wise F&I's commitment to nurturing talent within the organization and recognizing individuals who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional results.

