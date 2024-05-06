Dawn Russell Joins Magaya Leadership Team as Chief Customer Officer

"Customer success is central to everything we do at Magaya, and I am elated that Dawn has joined us in this key role," stated Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. Post this

Prior to joining Magaya, Dawn served as CCO at Blue Ridge, a premier provider of supply chain planning software. Her tenure at Blue Ridge involved overseeing customer success operations including integration, product adoption, and technology enhancements, with a strong emphasis on maximizing customer satisfaction. Before joining Blue Ridge, she served as Vice President of Customer Success and Development at Izenda, a developer of embedded analytics software with 3 million end-users and 2000+ application integrations worldwide. There, she was instrumental in guiding customer experience strategies and development initiatives, playing a crucial role in fostering client integration and ensuring service excellence.

Dawn is a Six Sigma Black Belt certified professional, a testament to her skills in statistical analysis, project management, and problem-solving techniques. "I'm thrilled to join a team that puts the customer at the heart of the business, and I am profoundly excited to play a key role in bringing its customer-centric growth to new heights," stated Dawn.

About Magaya

Magaya is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Danya Rielly, Magaya, 7868459150, [email protected], magaya.com

SOURCE Magaya