Dawn Russell Joins Magaya Leadership Team as Chief Customer Officer

MIAMI, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magaya, the leading provider of logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced the appointment of Dawn Russell to its executive leadership team as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Dawn brings more than a decade of software industry customer success leadership experience to Magaya, with a strong background in developing customer-focused growth strategies. As CCO, Dawn will oversee the entire customer lifecycle, from activation and implementation through ongoing support, ensuring a seamless experience and high customer satisfaction across all interactions and software solutions.
"Customer success is central to everything we do at Magaya, and I am elated that Dawn has joined us in this key role," stated Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "Her proven track record of leadership and scaling customer success, professional services, and customer support, with extensive experience in complex industries, makes her uniquely equipped to bring customer experience to the next level while driving our vision for world-class service and support forward."
Prior to joining Magaya, Dawn served as CCO at Blue Ridge, a premier provider of supply chain planning software. Her tenure at Blue Ridge involved overseeing customer success operations including integration, product adoption, and technology enhancements, with a strong emphasis on maximizing customer satisfaction. Before joining Blue Ridge, she served as Vice President of Customer Success and Development at Izenda, a developer of embedded analytics software with 3 million end-users and 2000+ application integrations worldwide. There, she was instrumental in guiding customer experience strategies and development initiatives, playing a crucial role in fostering client integration and ensuring service excellence.
Dawn is a Six Sigma Black Belt certified professional, a testament to her skills in statistical analysis, project management, and problem-solving techniques. "I'm thrilled to join a team that puts the customer at the heart of the business, and I am profoundly excited to play a key role in bringing its customer-centric growth to new heights," stated Dawn.
About Magaya
Magaya is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.
