Dawood Engineering Elevates Jason Cowen, PE, to Manager of Highway Services

"Jason's wide-ranging experience and ability to teach makes him an excellent mentor for our younger staff and a trusted advisor for our clients. This promotion is well deserved and I'm excited to see Jason excel in his new role." —Dawood Executive VP Nicholas Brien, PE

A licensed professional engineer in Delaware and Pennsylvania, Cowen's roadway design skills include geometric design, pavement marking, traffic control, erosion and sedimentation plans, and stormwater management. On behalf of Whitpain Township, Cowen's team completed the design and bid process for the Pulaski Drive project—replacing the bridge with a culvert and implementing stormwater management controls to better handle drainage. The project was funded through the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission's municipal bridge retro-reimbursement program.

An active member of the American Society of Highway Engineers Delaware Valley Section, Cowen works closely with King of Prussia colleague and Dawood Manager of Traffic Services Lori Ware, PE, PTOE, to grow relationships with Philadelphia region clients and partners. He holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from The Pennsylvania State University.

Cowen is the one of the most recent transportation team members elevated from within the company, since Dawood Engineering expanded key leadership roles for Decker and Brien last year.

About Dawood

Established in 1992, Dawood plans and designs sustainable environments throughout the U.S. Beyond engineering, Dawood features Government Finance Solutions, develops real estate through Good Hope Ventures, and extends GIS, surveying, and building information modelling throughout North America and globally through ArchiTube, its 3D digital transformation company in Poland and the Middle East. Dawood delivers award-winning geospatial technology, planning, design, and construction management solutions to transportation, utility, energy, industrial, land development, environmental, municipal, real estate, and retail clients. The company's workforce development, mentor-protégé, and community programs advance STEM, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives. Learn more at dawood.net.

