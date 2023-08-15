Dawood Engineering Expands Key Leadership Roles, Heightens Market Sector Focus

Market responsiveness and service diversification are core strengths enabling us to help clients thrive—reflected in Nick's expanded executive duties and Chad's and Kevin's leadership in the transportation and oil & gas sectors," said CEO and President Bony Dawood, PE Tweet this

An active member of the Vistage Worldwide executive peer advisory organization, Brien also serves as Vice Chairman of the Marcellus Shale Coalition Transportation Committee and a Future City Competition regional coordinator.

A fellow member of Dawood's senior management team, Decker leads Dawood's highway and traffic departments. Active with the American Society of Highway Engineers and Institute of Transportation Engineers, he establishes strategic direction for transportation operations including roads and bridges and delivers complete street solutions.

Decker plans and designs complex interchanges and traffic calming initiatives enhancing vehicular, pedestrian, and bicyclist mobility and safety.

Rucker serves as Dawood's environmental permitting director supporting site development across multiple industries. His oil & gas unit helps clients develop resources effectively and efficiently—meeting requirements to preserve Pennsylvania's environment.

In the renewable natural gas (RNG) space, Rucker works with partners to turn landfill gas and biogas into RNG and reduce carbon emissions. He empowers clients to achieve environmental, social and governance goals through feasibility studies, regulatory approvals, design, construction, and operations.

Expanded 2023 roles for Brien, Decker, and Rucker continue the leadership evolution for Dawood, also welcoming Diana Tucker Harrison as chief financial officer in January.

