Dawood Engineering Moves To New Central Pennsylvania Headquarters

"We're back in Hampden Township, where we called home for most of our firm's history... 1926 is a four-story, 65,000-square-foot Class-A facility easily accessed from Interstate 81 and strategically connected to our regional operations." - President and CEO Bony Dawood, PE Post this

Dawood occupies the 16,000-square-foot fourth floor in 1926, featuring an open concept with abundant natural light to amplify an ergonomic and energy-efficient environment. Adjacent space in the redeveloped former Schaull Elementary School at 1920 Good Hope Road supports the company's survey and field activities.

About Dawood:

Established in 1992, the Dawood family of companies plans, designs, and constructs sustainable environments throughout the U.S., features Government Finance Solutions, and develops real estate through GHV. Dawood delivers award-winning technology, planning, and design projects which support transportation, utility, energy, industrial, manufacturing, civil, municipal, heritage, movie and entertainment, and retail clients. The company extends digital twin, building information modeling, and geospatial solutions in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. An Esri and Autodesk partner, Dawood's workforce development, mentor-protégé, and community programs advance STEM, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

