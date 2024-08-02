Dawood Engineering Moves To New Central Pennsylvania Headquarters

Throughout Hampden Township—a top 10 fastest-growing Pennsylvania municipality—Dawood provides civil and structural engineering, roadway upgrade, and construction inspection services.
HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dawood, a global engineering and technology solutions firm established in 1992, has relocated its Harrisburg-area headquarters to 1926 Good Hope Road in Enola, Pennsylvania. The move creates a more collaborative work environment and room to bloom in rapidly expanding Cumberland County.
The new location houses a significant portion of the company's award-winning, 160-person workforce providing transportation, utility, energy, civil, and municipal engineering and surveying solutions. Good Hope Ventures (GHV), Dawood's affiliate real estate development company, was instrumental in delivering the 1926 complex.
Dawood occupies the 16,000-square-foot fourth floor in 1926, featuring an open concept with abundant natural light to amplify an ergonomic and energy-efficient environment. Adjacent space in the redeveloped former Schaull Elementary School at 1920 Good Hope Road supports the company's survey and field activities.
About Dawood:
Established in 1992, the Dawood family of companies plans, designs, and constructs sustainable environments throughout the U.S., features Government Finance Solutions, and develops real estate through GHV. Dawood delivers award-winning technology, planning, and design projects which support transportation, utility, energy, industrial, manufacturing, civil, municipal, heritage, movie and entertainment, and retail clients. The company extends digital twin, building information modeling, and geospatial solutions in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. An Esri and Autodesk partner, Dawood's workforce development, mentor-protégé, and community programs advance STEM, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.
Media Contact
Ricardo Duarte, Dawood Engineering, 8554329663, [email protected], https://www.dawood.net
SOURCE Dawood Engineering
Share this article